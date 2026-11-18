Image Caption: NIVEA India showcases its Luminous Even Glow Range, featuring the Serum, Face Wash, Day Cream and Night Cream for a complete skincare routine. |

16th Nov 2026, Mumbai, India- Achieving luminous, healthy-looking skin is more than just adding a glow-enhancing product to your skincare routine. Factors such as sun exposure, environmental stressors, excess oil production and dehydration can affect the skin's appearance over time, leading to dark spots, pigmentation, visible pores and dullness. These concerns can make skin appear tired and uneven, making that natural-looking glow harder to achieve.

For skincare lovers looking to address these concerns, the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Range brings together targeted skincare ingredients and everyday essentials to support a brighter, more even-looking complexion. At the centre of the range is the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Serum, a standout addition to India's brightening skincare category, featuring the much-talked-about ingredient Thiamidol.

What Causes Dark Spots, Dullness and Uneven Skin Tone?

Dark spots and pigmentation are often linked to increased melanin production, which can be triggered by UV exposure, hormonal changes and post-inflammatory marks. Dullness can result from dead skin cell build-up, environmental exposure and dehydration, while excess sebum and changes in skin texture can make visible pores more noticeable.

Addressing these concerns calls for a consistent skincare routine with ingredients that target different skin needs. Ingredients such as Thiamidol, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid are gaining attention for their role in addressing pigmentation, improving the appearance of skin texture and supporting hydration.

The NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Serum: The Thiamidol Advantage

One of the standout products in the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Range, the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Serum brings together targeted ingredients to help address some of the most common skincare concerns. Chosen by skincare lovers looking to tackle dark spots and pigmentation, the serum features Thiamidol, NIVEA's patented and much-talked-about skincare ingredient.

Thiamidol targets the root cause of dark spots by acting on melanin production, helping visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation for a more even-looking skin tone. The formulation also combines Niacinamide, which helps improve the appearance of pores and skin texture, and Aloe Vera, which helps hydrate and refresh the skin.

For those looking to add a targeted brightening serum to their everyday skincare routine, the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Serum brings together skincare science and ingredient-led care to help achieve a healthy, natural-looking glow.

Why Cleansing and Hydration Are Essential for Healthy-Looking Skin

A consistent skincare routine starts with cleansing. Dirt, dust, makeup residue and excess sebum can accumulate on the skin, contributing to a dull and lacklustre appearance. The NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Foam Cleansing Range, available in Bubble Foam and Whip Foam variants, is powered by a 6 Acid Complex to help remove impurities and leave skin feeling clean and refreshed.

The Bubble Foam variant combines Carnitine with Pearl Rucinol Complex to help manage excess oil and unclog pores. The Whip Foam variant features multiple forms of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid, helping cleanse the skin while supporting hydration.

Completing Your Routine for Everyday Glow

While targeted treatments help address specific skin concerns, daily moisturisation and sun protection are equally important for maintaining healthy-looking skin. UV exposure can contribute to pigmentation and the appearance of dark spots, making sun protection an essential step in a daytime skincare routine.

The NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Day Cream with SPF 50 combines moisturisation with sun protection, while the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Night Cream provides overnight hydration. Together, these products complement the serum and cleansers to create a simple day-to-night skincare regimen.

Make Luminous, Healthy-Looking Skin Part of Your Everyday Routine

Achieving a natural-looking glow is not about following an elaborate skincare routine, but about understanding your skin's needs and choosing products that address them consistently. With targeted care for dark spots, pigmentation, dullness, uneven skin tone and dehydration, the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Range brings together skincare science and everyday essentials to support brighter, hydrated and more luminous-looking skin.

Availability: The NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Range is available across leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India.

Shop the range: Explore the NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Serum on Nykaa