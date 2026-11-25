My Maa Markets highlights its international awards portfolio and reported business milestones across global trading markets | File Photo

November 14, 2026 — My Maa Markets, an international multi-asset brokerage, is celebrating its expanding portfolio of global industry accolades, having received more than 16 international awards and recognitions across major financial industry events and award programmes.

The company’s achievements span trading technology, execution infrastructure, customer experience, partnership development and brokerage services, highlighting the breadth of its business operations and its growing visibility within the international financial sector.

With a presence across multiple international markets and an expanding ecosystem of traders and business partners, My Maa Markets continues to build its corporate identity around innovation, service excellence and global connectivity.

The recognition comes alongside significant operating milestones, including more than $50 billion in quarterly trading volume, 170,000+ global clients, 35 million executed orders and 12,000+ international partners.

Together, these achievements illustrate the scale of My Maa Markets’ business ambitions and its continued investment in becoming a prominent name in the global multi-asset trading industry.

A Portfolio of Prestigious International Recognitions

My Maa Markets’ growing collection of awards reflects its participation in financial industry programmes across the Middle East, Asia and other international markets.

Among its listed 2026 distinctions are Best Trade Execution Global and Most Trusted Broker MENA at the Global Forex Awards Retail.

The company also won Best Trading Platform and Most Reliable CFD Broker at the World Finance Forex Awards 2026, further highlighting its trading technology and brokerage offering.

At Forex Expo Dubai 2026, My Maa Markets received the Best Broker for Fast and Secure Payouts distinction, recognising an area that remains central to its customer service strategy.

Other major honours include Most Trusted Forex Broker at Money Expo India 2026 and Best Brokerage House at Money Expo Mexico 2026.

These accolades have become an important part of the company’s international brand narrative, showcasing its capabilities across different areas of the financial trading business.

Building Recognition Across Multiple Continents

My Maa Markets’ industry recognition extends beyond a single year or geographic region.

Its previous achievements include Best Emerging Forex Broker of the Year at the 2025 ProFX Awards Dubai and Leading Broker of the Year at Money Expo Qatar 2025.

The company has also received distinctions for its partnership ecosystem, including Best Affiliate Global Broker at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 and Best Partnership Program Broker at Money Expo India 2025.

These awards reinforce the importance of business relationships within the company’s international growth strategy.

My Maa Markets has additionally been recognised in categories covering customer support, client fund security and scalable trading infrastructure.

Its portfolio includes recognition dating back to 2024, when it was named Fastest Growing International Broker at Money Conclave.

The breadth of these honours provides My Maa Markets with a strong platform for communicating its business achievements to international financial industry audiences.

Technology and Execution Remain Central to the Company’s Success

A major focus of My Maa Markets’ business development strategy is its commitment to advanced trading technology.

The company operates through the globally recognised MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering sophisticated charting capabilities, analytical tools and access to multiple financial markets.

With more than 3,000 tradable instruments, My Maa Markets provides clients with opportunities to engage with forex, commodities, global indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies through a unified trading environment.

Its trading infrastructure is designed around efficient order processing, competitive pricing and flexible account configurations.

Spreads starting from 0.0 pips on qualifying account types form part of its trading conditions, complemented by Standard, Zero Spread, Fixed Spread and Cent account options.

By investing in technology and customer-focused infrastructure, My Maa Markets continues developing a platform designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of trading requirements.

International Events Drive Brand Visibility

Alongside its awards portfolio, My Maa Markets maintains an active presence at international financial exhibitions, industry conferences and professional networking events.

These platforms provide opportunities to showcase its technology, engage industry stakeholders and strengthen professional relationships across global financial markets.

The company’s international operational footprint spans locations including Dubai, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, Nepal and Saint Lucia.

Through continued industry participation, My Maa Markets is expanding its visibility among financial professionals, technology providers, introducing brokers and other business partners.

Its network of more than 12,000 partners represents another important dimension of its international business ecosystem.

A Growing Reputation Supported by Business Momentum

As My Maa Markets develops its global profile, industry recognition remains an important component of its long-term corporate strategy.

The company is combining international brand development with investments in trading technology, customer service infrastructure and professional partnerships.

Its achievements across several award categories highlight the different capabilities that contribute to its position in the multi-asset brokerage sector.

With more than 16 international industry recognitions, a substantial global client base and an expanding partner ecosystem, My Maa Markets is showcasing its progress as a technology-driven financial trading business with international ambitions.

Looking ahead, the company intends to build on this momentum by strengthening its platform capabilities, supporting international business relationships and continuing its participation in the global financial trading community.

To trade with an award-winning broker, register at mymaamarkets.com.

About My Maa Markets

My Maa Markets is an international multi-asset trading company providing access to forex, commodities, stocks, global indices and cryptocurrencies through the MetaTrader 5 platform. The company offers competitive trading conditions, multiple account types, advanced trading tools, dedicated customer support and international partnership programmes.

With a growing global business ecosystem and a portfolio of international industry recognitions, My Maa Markets continues to focus on technology, service development and professional relationships.

Official Website: https://mymaamarkets.com/

Awards & Recognition: https://mymaamarkets.com/awards-recognition