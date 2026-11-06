Muhurat Trading Through Changing Market Cycles: Understanding The Role Of MTF In Equity Investing |

Muhurat trading has been held every Diwali through market highs and lows, and this steady tradition is a reminder that equity investing works best with a long-term view. MTF can enhance your buying power, but use it carefully and in line with the market cycle.

Every year, on Diwali Laxmi Pujan, investors log in for a short trading session to mark the start of the new Samvat year. Some buy a few shares as a gesture of good luck. Others use it to begin a fresh investment plan. Whatever the reason, the ritual has stayed strong, even when the market mood has not.

A Decade Of Muhurat Trading Through Ups And Downs

If you look back at the last ten years, the Indian market has seen almost every kind of phase. Yet the Muhurat session has never been skipped.

● Big reforms like demonetisation and GST changed how businesses worked.

● The Covid-19 crash in 2020 led to one of the sharpest falls in recent memory, but the Diwali session still took place.

● A long rally followed, along with a huge rise in first-time retail investors.

● Phases of high inflation, rate hikes and global tension brought bouts of volatility.

● In 2025, the session shifted from the evening to the afternoon for the first time.

● In 2026, it will be held on Sunday, 8 November, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, and will be the first Muhurat session after the Closing Auction Session was introduced.

The timing and rules have changed, but the belief behind the session has not. Investors still treat it as a fresh start, no matter what the market went through in the year before.

Why Market Cycles Matter

Stock prices do not move in a straight line. They rise, pause, fall and then recover. Knowing where we stand in this cycle can shape how much risk you take.

When the economy is growing and company earnings are strong, prices tend to rise. As optimism builds, valuations can get too high. A correction often follows, driven by weak data or global events.

After that, the market gradually stabilises. Investors who stay calm through these phases usually do better than those who react to every headline.

The Role of MTF in Equity Investing

The Margin Trading Facility (MTF) lets you buy shares by paying a part of the total value. Your broker funds the rest, and you pay interest on that amount while you hold the shares.

In simple terms, it allows you to use more of your capital. You can take a bigger position in a stock you have researched well, without selling other investments or waiting to build up cash. The shares you buy are pledged with the broker, and MTF is offered only on a list of approved stocks.

To get started, you need a trading account linked to a demat account. If you do not have one yet, you can open a demat account online, complete your KYC and then activate margin trading.

Matching MTF with The Market Phase

Leverage is not a universal tool. How you use it should depend on the market cycle.

● When markets are rising steadily: MTF can help you add to strong positions, but keep your exposure under control.

● When valuations look stretched: This moment is the time to cut back on leverage, not add more.

● When markets correct: Margin calls become more common, so keep extra funds ready.

● When recovery begins: Good companies at fair prices can offer value but build positions slowly.

The Risks That Come with Margin

It is easy to focus on bigger gains and forget the other side. Margin trading has clear risks.

● You pay interest every day, which eats into returns if you hold for too long.

● Losses are calculated on the full position, not just your share of the money.

● A falling stock can lead to a margin call with little warning.

● If you cannot add funds in time, the broker can sell your shares.

Using MTF Sensibly On Muhurat Day

Many investors like to start a new holding on Muhurat Day. If you plan to use margin, a few habits can protect you.

● Keep your borrowing small compared to your capital.

● Stick to companies with steady earnings and low debt.

● Set your stop-loss and exit plan before you place the order.

● Review the interest cost every few weeks.

● Do not let the festive mood push you into a trade you have not studied.

What The Tradition Really Teaches

The real value of Muhurat trading is not in one hour of gains. It lies in the idea of starting the year with intent and staying committed through good and bad phases. That same mindset applies to leverage. Margin is a tool to support a sound plan, not a way to chase quick returns.

Final Thoughts

Muhurat trading has carried on through a decade of crashes, rallies and changing rules, showing how much patience matters in equity investing. MTF can give you extra buying power to act on well-researched ideas, but it needs discipline and a clear view of where the market stands.

Start the new Samvat year with a plan, use leverage in moderation, and stay focused on your long-term goals.