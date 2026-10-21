Mommy Makeover: Should Mothers Put Themselves First? Dr Rajat Gupta Weighs In |

Ask a mother a year after delivery how she’s doing, and she’ll probably say she’s fine. The baby sleeps a bit better now. She’s back at the gym, or at least walking most evenings. Her clothes mostly fit again.

But plenty of women will admit, if you ask the right way, that their body still doesn’t quite feel like their own. The skin on the stomach hangs loose no matter how many crunches they do. The breasts look different after feeding. It isn’t something they talk about much, but it’s there every time they get dressed.

Some let it go. Some start searching online, and that’s usually where they run into the phrase “mommy makeover.”

Dr. Rajat Gupta, a cosmetic and plastic surgeon in New Delhi, says the first conversation he has with these patients is a simple one. What’s actually bothering you, and can surgery realistically do anything about it?

The name makes it sound like a single operation, but it isn’t. A mommy makeover can mean a tummy tuck, liposuction, breast surgery, or two or three of these together. It depends on the woman. Pregnancy stretches the skin and the muscles of the abdomen, and breastfeeding changes the breasts, and diet and exercise can only go so far with either. You can lose the weight and still be left with skin that won’t tighten, or abdominal muscles that have pulled apart.

Patients often come in with the procedures mixed up, so it helps to be clear. A tummy tuck removes extra skin from the abdomen, and in the right patient it can repair separated muscles too. Liposuction is for pockets of fat in particular areas. It does nothing for loose skin, which surprises a lot of people. Breast surgery comes into the picture when the main worry is size or how the breasts sit/ sags.

Dr. Rajat Gupta doesn’t sell it as a package! Some women need one procedure and nothing more. Others are better served by combining a few. For some, he’d rather they wait, or have it done in stages.

Waiting, in fact, comes up a lot. A woman who delivered recently may not have finished healing. Her weight might still be shifting, and breast size can change again after she stops feeding. Surgery makes sense once she’s fully recovered, her weight has held steady, and she’s medically fit for it. If she’s planning another child, that’s worth talking through as well, since a second pregnancy can undo much of what a tummy tuck or breast procedure achieves.

Then there’s recovery, which is where many women’s plans fall apart. Who looks after the kids? Who runs the house? Depending on what’s done, she may not be allowed to lift her own child or do anything strenuous for some time. That has to be sorted out before the surgery date, not worked out once she’s home and sore.

Dr. Rajat Gupta is also upfront about risk. Combining procedures means a longer operation. Bleeding, infection, blood clots, slow wound healing, scarring and anaesthesia complications are all possible, and how safe a given plan is depends on the woman’s health and how much is being done in one go.

So is it the best thing a mother can do for herself? Honestly, it depends on who’s asking. Lots of women aren’t bothered by how pregnancy changed them. Others have quietly hated their stomach for years. Neither of them owes anybody an explanation.

What surgery shouldn’t be is a reward mothers have “earned,” or a promise that they’ll suddenly love everything about the way they look. For the right patient, it fixes a specific physical problem. That’s about it.

If you’re thinking about it, Dr. Rajat Gupta’s advice is to book a proper consultation and come with questions. What can really be improved in your case? What will the scars look like? How long before you’re back to normal life? Are the benefits worth the risks for you? Take the answers home and think them over before deciding anything.

For some women, that process ends in surgery. For others, it ends with them deciding they’re fine as they are, and that’s a perfectly good outcome too.

Dr. Rajat Gupta is a cosmetic and plastic surgeon based in New Delhi. More at drrajatgupta.com.