Mindful Indulgence This Ganesh Chaturthi: An Expert's Guide To Festive Eating Without The Guilt | File photo

Ganesh Chaturthi brings with it the familiar flavours of modaks, sweets and festive meals enjoyed with family and friends. And while a modak (or two) is very much part of the celebration, enjoying festive favourites does not mean putting everyday nutrition on pause. The key is to find a balance that allows you to savour the occasion without feeling like you have overindulged.

According to Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head- Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, festive eating is less about what you take off your plate and more about how you build your day around the foods you enjoy. She says, “Festivals naturally bring more variety to our meals, and there is no reason to feel guilty about enjoying festive treats. Instead, think about the bigger picture of your day- balance richer festive foods with nourishing meals, and pay attention to portions. This way, festive indulgence can be enjoyed as part of an overall balanced eating pattern.”

One way to make this balance easier is to add nutrient-rich choices like California Almonds into the parts of the day. They provide 24 nutrients, including zinc, copper and iron, which are associated with immune function. They also provide riboflavin and niacin, B vitamins involved in energy metabolism, as well as phosphorus, which supports energy storage and utilisation.

With the monsoon coinciding with the festive season, changing routines, social gatherings and more frequent eating occasions can make it harder to maintain regular eating patterns. Keeping meals varied and nutrient-rich can help maintain everyday nutrition amid these changes. Alongside California Almonds, whole grains and plant- and animal-based sources of protein can contribute to a varied diet, while staying hydrated and maintaining regular activity can complement these everyday choices.

Ritika adds, “A useful way to approach festive days is to avoid ‘saving up’ or skipping meals in anticipation of a celebration. Instead, begin the day with a nourishing and balanced meal, and enjoy festive foods mindfully when they are part of the occasion. Small, consistent choices through the day can help you enjoy celebrations comfortably while continuing to meet your nutritional needs.”

Ultimately, mindful festive eating is not about counting every bite or saying no to the foods you love. It is about creating balance around them- choosing wholesome meals through the day, being mindful of portions, staying hydrated, and including a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and California Almonds.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, there is no need to choose between celebration and nutrition. Savour the modaks, enjoy the festive meals, and make mindful choices throughout the day to strike a balance between indulgence and everyday nutrition.