Medicine Quality And Consumer Safety Practices Across The Supply Chain At Zeelab Pharmacy | File photo

The quality, safety and authenticity of medicines are key aspects of consumer health and patient care. Medicines need to meet the relevant regulatory standards from the time of manufacture to the end user. Quality of medicine depends on many factors, including quality of raw materials, manufacturing controls, product testing, packaging, storage and transport.

Responsible sourcing and supply practices are key to assuring product quality and consumer confidence. Each stage serves a different purpose and helps in differentiating safe and unsafe products.

Zeelab Pharmacy understands the importance of quality medicine and a robust healthcare system. The company sources its medicines from manufacturing units that comply with all the necessary manufacturing and storage regulatory guidelines. The company also performs independent quality testing for its products. It also ensures clear packaging and labelling to support traceability, consumer safety and confidence.

Verification of Medicine Manufacturers and Suppliers

Responsible sourcing starts with evaluating a suitable manufacturing partner. Retailers and pharmacies should ensure that their suppliers have the necessary certifications and adhere to the relevant guidelines. This process is an important part of managing quality aspects in the supply chain.

Verification may include specific drug licences, manufacturing guidelines such as WHO-GMP, FDA, ISO, HACCP, FSSAI and MMC certifications. These documents also help in ensuring that the manufacturing partner has been consistently producing and delivering quality products for a minimum period of three consecutive years.

Zeelab Pharmacy also ensures that its manufacturing partners follow quality systems and documentation.

Quality Checks and Medicine Testing

Medicine quality testing should be performed at different stages of production to ensure consistent quality throughout the supply chain. Depending on the type of product, these tests may vary through different stages of production.

Raw Material testing

The quality of raw materials used in production also plays an important role in determining the quality of a product. The raw materials are tested for identity, strength, purity and moisture content. Zeelab Pharmacy verifies the COA reports for these parameters and ensures the use of high-quality raw materials in their products.

In-process testing

In-process testing involves checking the quality of products while they are still in production. This helps in adjusting to any formulation errors and performing corrective and preventive actions timely. Zeelab Pharmacy verifies individual batch testing reports, as they confirm the quality of these medicines. The testing includes physical characteristics such as weight, colour, size or any physical damage. Other tests may include moisture content, purity, assay and microbial content wherever necessary.

Finished product testing

Once the entire batch is manufactured, it is again subjected to quality checks to ensure uniformity in production. The tests performed are similar to in-process testing. One additional test for each product may involve accelerated and real-time stability testing. The company checks for finished product COAs, which ensures that these products are made as per the regulatory guidelines.

Independent quality testing

Zeelab Pharmacy extends its approach to quality as it performs independent quality testing for every batch through NABL-accredited labs. The company consistently complies with all regulatory standards for its medicines and performs independent quality testing to ensure that only safe and quality medicines reach consumers. This helps to remove any bias and ensures that only genuine results are provided, which in turn helps to build patient confidence.

Safe Storage and Distribution Practices

Safe storage and appropriate distribution practices also play a major part in maintaining the safety of medicines until they reach the consumers. Storage requirements may vary for each product; the company considers these factors carefully and stores each product as per the necessary storage temperature and pressure.

Stock management is another important part of responsible distribution. The company regularly monitors manufacturing and expiry dates and performs stock rotation and checks packaging integrity. This helps reduce the risk of expired, damaged or unsuitable products reaching the consumers.

Zeelab pharmacy ensures that medicines sold under the label are distributed with intact packaging and clear labelling, which helps ensure the proper use of the medicines.

Quality Documentation & Product Traceability

Product traceability is crucial for identifying affected batches, reviewing quality concerns and supporting appropriate actions. Product labels, batch or lot numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates and manufacturer details help in identifying each product.

The company verifies and checks all these details, as well as quality documentation, including batch manufacturing records, individual batch testing reports, and batch release reports. Zeelab Pharmacy follows a structured approach that involves documenting the complaint, assessing the concern, investigating the available evidence, notifying the relevant parties, and taking corrective action where necessary.

Transparency and Consumer Awareness

Clear product information helps consumers to understand what they are buying and to make better informed decisions about the use of any medicine. Zeelab Pharmacy ensures clear mentioning of product names, composition, strength, manufacturer details, batch numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates, and appropriate usage instructions to provide important information for identification and traceability.

The company promotes transparency by publishing testing reports and finished product Certificates of Analysis (COAs), helping consumers make informed decisions. To further support consumer awareness, the company makes its testing parameters and quality assessment processes available on many platforms.

Purchasing through legitimate and authorised channels is also equally important. Consumers should always follow the prescription requirements and do not self-medicate based on online claims. Zeelab pharmacy provides customer support for any questions of the consumers about use, authenticity, packaging, expiry date or quality. The company takes accountability wherever justified to make the consumer experience better and smoother.

Supporting Confidence Through Verified Quality Practices

Medicine quality and consumer safety depend on multiple connected factors throughout the supply chain. Zeelab Pharmacy has been communicating these aspects through accurate, documented, and verifiable information that helps consumers better understand the entire process, from medicine manufacturing to distribution.

The company also performs independent quality testing to provide genuine and quality medicines for its consumers. This has helped the company build a stable, active consumer base throughout India.