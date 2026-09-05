Mahindra showcases Range Of Alternate Fuel Tractors & Technologies At Agrovision 2025, Nagpur | File photo

Mumbai, November 21, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, today showcased a range of alternate fuel tractors and technologies at Agrovision 2025 in Nagpur, graced by Agrovision Nagpur’s Patron, Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Cabinet Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and Chief Guest Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Cabinet Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Government of India.

At Agrovision 2025, Mahindra showcased its latest innovations in sustainable tractor technology, which includes:

● CNG/CBG Tractor: Based on Mahindra’s popular Yuvo Tech+ tractor platform, the new CNG/CBG tractor offers the flexibility to run on both Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Compressed Biogas (CBG) and duel fuel (Diesel-CNG).

● Ethanol Flex Fuel Tractor Engine: This new alternate fuel technology from Mahindra is a flex fuel engine capable of running on ethanol derived from multiple sources like sugarcane, maize, maize husk, plant stubble, crop waste, and other farm-based sources.

● Electric Tractor : Mahindra’s Electric Tractor is built on Mahindra’s global lightweight tractor platform, the Mahindra OJA. Besides ensuring reduced operating cost, the new electric tractor provides better torque delivery and overall efficiency for multiple application, along with an option of fast charging.

Developed at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), Chennai, these breakthrough alternate fuel technologies leverage decades of Mahindra’s expertise in advanced engine innovation, positioning the company at the forefront of the country’s endeavour in developing sustainable solutions in farm mechanisation.

Commenting on the new showcases, Mr. Veejay Nakra – President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Mahindra is committed to leading India’s shift to alternate fuel technologies and driving cleaner, smarter, and sustainable farming solutions. Our presence at Agrovision 2025 underscores this commitment as we showcase innovative tractors and technologies that will shape the future of Indian agriculture, aligned with the Government of India’s vision toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

Achieving net-zero emissions requires embracing alternate fuel technologies like CNG, Electric, CBG, ethanol, biofuel, and isobutyl, which can help create a long-term sustainable pathway to promote a long-term sustainable future for India.

Mahindra continues to lead the way in driving positive change with reliable and accessible mechanisation solutions across India’s growing agri sector. Over the last few years, Mahindra has showcased a range of alternate fuel tractor technologies, like a CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) tractor, a CBG (Compressed Biogas) tractor and other pioneering clean technologies to reduce emissions and lower operating costs for farmer in India and the world.

More about Mahindra’s Alternate Fuel Tractors and Technologies on display:

Mahindra CNG/CBG and Duel Fuel Tractors: Mahindra’s CNG/CBG Tractor offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative, delivering strong performance without compromise. Powered by cleaner fuels like CNG and CBG, the Mahindra CNG / CBG tractor on display ensures operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. With improved comfort, lower running costs and compatibility with renewable biogas, this tractor is designed to make farming more economical and eco-friendlier.

Mahindra’s Ethanol Flex Fuel Tractor Engine: Mahindra’s Ethanol Flex Fuel Tractor Engine is engineered to deliver strong performance while advancing sustainability in agriculture. As a cleaner alternative, it helps significantly lower emissions and offers the flexibility of operating on ethanol and petrol blends for ease of use. With practical storage and transport advantages, this innovation will make farming more efficient and environmentally responsible, while providing economic benefits that support energy independence and farmer incentives.

Mahindra’s Electric Tractor: Mahindra’s Electric Tractor represents a bold step toward sustainable farming, combining zero-emission technology with advanced performance and efficiency. Designed to reduce operating costs, and minimize environmental impact, Mahindra’s Electric Tractor technology offers farmers a smooth, powerful, and reliable experience, with instant torque, no power drops and a smooth differentiated operating experience. With flexible charging options, fast charging and extended range, Mahindra’s Electric Tractor is set to redefine productivity in agriculture while supporting a cleaner, greener future.

On display is also an extensive lineup of reliable, powerful and fuel-efficient diesel-powered 2WD and 4WD tractors, and farm implements, from both Mahindra and Swaraj brands.