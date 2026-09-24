Looking For A Xiaomi Smart TV? Compare QLED, Mini LED And Google TV Models In 2026

Xiaomi’s Smart TV range offers multiple display technologies and screen sizes for different viewing needs and room setups | File Photo

A new TV can make familiar movies look sharper, sports feel smoother, and streaming more immersive, but the difference depends on what is behind the screen. That is where Xiaomi’s range gives you several features to compare. 4K resolution adds finer detail, QLED technology brings richer colours, and Mini LED backlighting with local dimming offers greater control over bright highlights and darker scenes. Select models go further with Dolby Vision and HDR support for compatible content, higher refresh rates for smoother motion, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, and Google TV with built-in Chromecast for streaming and casting. Together, these features give you different ways to upgrade the viewing experience depending on whether you spend more time watching movies, sports, OTT content, or gaming.

Choosing more advanced display and entertainment features can also increase the purchase cost. Once you have decided which Xiaomi TV features are worth prioritising, Bajaj Finance can help you manage the upfront expense through Easy EMIs. You can shop from over 1 million products across 550+ brands, including LED TVs from leading brands. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. Both are available at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Which Xiaomi TV features can improve your viewing experience?

Look beyond screen size and consider how the display, software, audio, and connectivity match what you watch.

4K resolution: A 3840 × 2160-pixel display provides greater detail than Full HD, particularly on larger screens with compatible movies, sports, and streaming content.

QLED displays: Quantum Dot technology can produce richer colours, making HDR content, movies, animation, and nature programmes more engaging.

Mini LED backlighting: Select Xiaomi TVs use smaller LEDs and local dimming for more precise brightness control, improving contrast and dark-scene performance.

Google TV: Supported models bring streaming apps, recommendations, voice search, and smart-TV functions into one interface.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Select models support compatible HDR video and immersive audio content.

Which Xiaomi display technology suits the way you watch TV?

Your choice depends on what you watch and where you watch it.

· Full HD and LED: Suitable for everyday television, streaming, bedrooms, and secondary screens where advanced display technology may not be necessary.

· 4K LED: Offers higher resolution for 4K movies, sports, and OTT content, particularly on larger screens.

· 4K QLED: Adds Quantum Dot technology for richer colours and enhanced HDR viewing, especially useful in brighter rooms.

· Mini LED: Uses smaller backlight elements for finer brightness and local-dimming control, making it useful for HDR and darker movie scenes.

What Xiaomi TV screen size works for your room?

Match the screen size to your viewing distance for a comfortable experience.

These are general guidelines. Room layout, wall space, resolution, and your preferred viewing experience should also influence your choice.

Which Xiaomi TV features should you compare before buying?

Picture quality is important, but these features can also affect everyday use:

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates can make compatible sports and games appear smoother. Check the native panel refresh rate.

HDMI connectivity: Check the number and version of HDMI ports for consoles, soundbars, and set-top boxes.

HDR formats: Check support for formats such as Dolby Vision if you regularly watch HDR content.

Audio: Compare speaker output, Dolby Atmos support, and soundbar connectivity.

Smart-TV features: Check app availability, Google TV, casting, voice controls, and storage.

Gaming features: Console users should compare refresh rate, ALLM, VRR, and HDMI specifications.

Which Xiaomi TVs can you explore in India in 2026?

Compare Xiaomi Smart TVs across screen sizes and display technologies, from everyday LED models to 4K QLED and Mini LED options, to find one suited to your viewing needs.

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Limited time offers on televisions

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, upgrading to the latest TV has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

What are my financing options to buy a TV on EMI?

You can finance almost any television in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

How to buy a Xiaomi TV from Bajaj Finance partner store?

Purchasing a Xiaomi TV with Bajaj Finance’s in‑store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

Browse Xiaomi TVs on Bajaj Mall: Compare models by resolution (HD, Full HD, 4K), smart platform (PatchWall/Google TV), audio output, and price before visiting a store.

Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet.

Check in person: Ask the store executive to demonstrate PatchWall speed, picture quality, and sound clarity across different Xiaomi models before deciding.

Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check zero down payment offers on select Xiaomi TVs.

Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your Xiaomi TV home or schedule delivery and installation.

The right Xiaomi TV should match your room size, viewing distance, and entertainment needs. Compare screen sizes, picture quality, smart features, and audio performance before finalising, then visit a Bajaj Finance partner store to experience shortlisted models in person and explore Easy EMI options with flexible tenures.