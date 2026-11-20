Borrowers should verify outstanding balances, repayment records and lender details after a home loan transfer to protect their credit history | Representational Image

An SMS arrives one morning, and you frown at it. Your home loan, it says, has been transferred. The lender's name is one you've never heard of. The EMI date is the same. The loan number looks different. Has something gone wrong, or are you about to be asked for money twice?

Nothing is wrong, in most cases. Loans change hands all the time. What matters is what happens next on your credit report, and whether the paperwork on that report keeps up. Here's what to look at.

Why Would a Lender Sell Your Loan?

Usually it's plain business. A lender may want to free up capital so it can lend again. Or it may want to change the mix of loans it carries. A bank could hand a bundle of loans to a non-bank company, or the other way round. The Reserve Bank has a framework for transferring loan exposures, and an assignment is one of the routes it covers. Loans that are being repaid on time get moved this way too. So it's a regulated process, and nobody is accusing you of anything.

Don't confuse it with a loan being sold because it went bad. That's a different situation, and it usually follows months of missed payments. A transfer on a regular, performing loan is a bookkeeping change at the lender's end.

What Stays the Same for You?

Mostly, everything that counts. The amount you owe doesn't grow because of the sale. Your rate, your tenure and your EMI stay as the agreement set them, unless both sides agree to something different. Nobody asks you to reapply. Your repayment history doesn't reset either.

What changes is who you pay, and now and then how you pay. You may get a new account number and a link to a different statements app. Some borrowers are asked to sign a fresh repayment mandate, which is normal. A written notice should arrive. Hold on to it. Then make sure your payments still land where they should. Pay through a standing instruction? Ask the lender if the old one still works, or if it has to be replaced. One EMI that goes to the wrong place can be logged as missed. Slips like that tend to linger on a report, and chasing them takes weeks.

Ask for a few things in writing: the new account number, the outstanding balance on the transfer date, the next EMI date and a contact for queries. One email, and it spares you a long argument down the road. If the old lender keeps sending reminders after the transfer, reply once, politely, and attach the notice. Don't ignore them.

What Should You Look for on Your Report?

Wait a little, then pull your own report. A sale doesn't change your CIBIL score on its own, and TransUnion CIBIL provides one free score and report each calendar year. A look at your own file counts as a soft enquiry, so it won't hurt your standing. Updates now reach the bureaus every week (that's been the rule since 1 July 2026), so a transfer should appear faster than it used to.

Go through the loan entry line by line. Is the lender's name current? Is the outstanding balance right? Does the status say "standard" or show any overdue amount you don't recognise? Are the payment months marked correctly, especially around the transfer date? One late flag from a mix-up can drag the whole record.

Then look at the old lender's entry. It might show as closed. That can be correct, since the account left their books. But it shouldn't read as settled for less, written off or anything that suggests you didn't repay. Something looks off in the wording? Ask the old lender how they classified it.

Why Might the Same Loan Show Up Twice?

Here's where most confusion starts. Halfway through a transfer, the old lender might mark the loan closed. The new lender, meanwhile, starts reporting it as a fresh account. Until both updates land, you can see two entries for one loan. It's usually temporary.

Some borrowers search for a Poonawalla Fincorp CIBIL entry after a loan transfer, hoping to find a line item with the new name. The entry sits under whichever institution now holds your loan, so the name on it depends on who bought the loan. A duplicate that stays for months is a problem. Same goes for an old entry that still shows a live balance, or a new one whose opening date makes a five-year-old loan look brand new. Those details feed straight into how long your history looks and how your payments read.

Screenshot whatever you see, and note the date. If the two entries appear to carry the same balance, you may look like you owe twice as much, and that can hurt a fresh loan application. Hold off on new applications until it's sorted out.

What Can You Do About a Wrong Entry?

Start by writing to the lender that reported the mistake. Attach your proof and ask for a correction. Then raise the dispute with the bureau too. Under the framework in force, a dispute should be settled within 30 days, with ₹100 a day owed to you for any delay beyond that.

Proof matters more than anything. Collect the transfer notice, the last statement from the old lender, the first from the new one, proof of each EMI, and any no-dues letter. Say a late mark appeared though you paid on time. Your bank statements settle that.

Don't wait for the entry to fix itself. Some do. Plenty don't. Look again after a few weeks, and keep every reply you get.

A loan transfer shouldn't change what you owe or how you've behaved. It only changes who holds the paper. Still, your report doesn't always keep up on its own.

So confirm the details with the new lender. Read the report once the update lands. Fix any errors early. A little attention now keeps your record tidy for the next loan, whenever that comes.