Loan On Credit Card — How To Get Instant Emergency Cash Without Applying For A Personal Loan

A medical emergency, urgent home repair, or unexpected large expense rarely gives you time to apply for a personal loan, collect documents, wait for approval, and receive funds. A solves this by instantly converting your existing credit card limit into an EMI-based loan — no paperwork, no separate application, and funds are disbursed within minutes.
This guide explains exactly how a credit card loan works, when to use it, what it costs, and how it compares to a personal loan — so you make the right decision in a moment of financial urgency.
How a Loan on Credit Card Works
When you have an existing credit card with available credit limit, the bank allows you to convert a portion of that limit into a fixed-tenure loan with monthly EMI repayment. Here is the process:
● Step 1: Log in to the bank's app or net banking and navigate to Credit Card > Loan on Card
● Step 2: Choose the loan amount (within your available limit), tenure (3–48 months), and EMI amount shown
● Step 3: Confirm and authenticate — no fresh income proof or documents required
● Step 4: Funds are transferred to your savings account within minutes to a few hours
● Step 5: A separate EMI is deducted from your credit card every month for the chosen tenure
Loan on Credit Card vs Personal Loan — Key Differences
Factor Loan on Credit Card Personal Loan
Documentation None required Salary slips, bank statements, ITR
Approval time Instant (minutes) 24 hours to 7 days
Interest rate (p.a.) 12%–24% 10.5%–24% (varies by bank/profile)
Processing fee 0.5%–2% 0.5%–3%
Loan amount Up to available credit limit Based on income assessment
CIBIL impact No hard enquiry (pre-approved) Hard enquiry on CIBIL
Part prepayment Usually allowed (with fee) Usually allowed (with fee)
Interest Rate — Significantly Lower Than Cash Advances
The most important distinction to understand: a loan on (EMI-based) charges 12%–24% annual interest — while a direct cash advance from the same credit card charges 36%–42% per annum with no interest-free period. A loan on card is structured like a personal loan; a cash advance is unstructured debt at the highest possible interest rate.
Option Interest Rate (p.a.) Interest-free Period When to Use
Loan on credit card 12%–24% Not applicable (EMI) Planned large expenses
Cash advance (ATM) 36%–42% None — from day 1 Absolute emergency only
Personal loan 10.5%–24% Not applicable (EMI) Large, pre-planned needs
Credit card purchase 0% if paid in full 45–55 days Regular shopping
When to Use a Loan on Credit Card
● Medical emergencies: Hospital bills requiring immediate payment — credit card loan disburses within minutes, personal loan takes 24–72 hours
● Home repair — urgent: Plumbing, electrical, or structural repairs that cannot wait — credit card loan provides instant funds without documentation
● Child's school or college fee: Large annual fee payments where delaying affects admission — instant credit card loan bridges the gap
● Short business cash flow gap: Self-employed professionals facing a temporary cash flow mismatch — credit card loan covers payroll or vendor payments instantly
● Wedding shortfall: Unexpected last-minute costs that exceed the wedding budget — quickly addressed with an existing card's available limit
When NOT to Use a Loan on Credit Card
● For regular monthly expenses: If you cannot pay groceries from your salary, a credit card loan is not the solution — it adds fixed monthly debt without addressing the underlying income gap
● When a personal loan is cheaper: If your CIBIL score is above 750 and you have time, a personal loan at 10.5%–12% from a bank is cheaper than a credit card loan at 18%–24%
● When the loan reduces your card limit severely: Taking a large credit card loan reduces your available credit limit — if you need the card for purchases immediately, this could leave you without spending capacity
● For discretionary purchases: Holidays, electronics upgrades, or lifestyle spends do not qualify as emergencies — use EMI on purchase instead, which is structurally different and often cheaper
AU Bank Xpress Loan — Instant Credit Card Loan
AU Bank's Xpress Loan is a pre-approved loan available against your AU Bank credit card's existing limit. The loan is disbursed to your linked savings account in minutes, with a choice of flexible tenures from 3 to 48 months. No documents, no income verification, no new CIBIL hard enquiry — just instant access to credit you already have.
How to Close a Credit Card Loan Early
Pre-closing a credit card loan (foreclosure) is allowed by most banks but may attract a foreclosure fee of 2%–5% on the outstanding principal. To check if early closure saves money, calculate:
● Remaining interest cost if continued to full tenure vs foreclosure fee if closed now
● Rule: If remaining interest exceeds the foreclosure fee, pre-close. If foreclosure fee exceeds remaining interest, complete the tenure
● CIBIL impact: Closing a loan early (foreclosure) does not negatively impact your CIBIL score — it is recorded as 'Closed' which is neutral to positive
⭐ Key Takeaways
● A loan on credit card disburses in minutes with no documentation — ideal for genuine financial emergencies
● Interest rate is 12%–24% p.a. — significantly lower than a cash advance at 36%–42% p.a.
● No hard CIBIL enquiry for a pre-approved credit card loan — your credit score is not affected by the application
● Always compare with a personal loan rate first — if you have time and a good CIBIL score, a personal loan may be cheaper
● Never use a credit card loan for discretionary spends — use it only for genuine cash flow emergencies
● Foreclosure is allowed (with a fee) — compare remaining interest vs foreclosure fee before pre-closing
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does taking a loan on a credit card affect my credit limit?
A: Yes. The loan amount is deducted from your available credit limit. If your card has a ₹1,00,000 limit and you take a ₹40,000 loan, only ₹60,000 remains available for regular purchases. As you repay the EMIs, the used limit is restored progressively each month.
Q: Is interest charged from day one on a credit card loan?
A: Yes. Unlike a regular credit card purchase (which has a 45–55 day interest-free period), a credit card loan starts accruing interest from the date of disbursal. The EMI schedule includes both principal repayment and interest from the first month.
Q: Can I take a loan on a credit card if I have an existing outstanding balance?
A: Yes, but the loan amount is limited to your available credit limit (credit limit minus existing outstanding). If your card limit is ₹1,00,000 and you owe ₹30,000, you can take a loan of up to ₹70,000 from the remaining available limit.
Q: Will a credit card loan be reported to CIBIL?
A: Yes. The credit card loan will appear on your CIBIL report as a credit card account with an additional instalment loan entry. Regular on-time EMI payments positively contribute to your credit mix and payment history on CIBIL.
Q: What happens if I cannot pay the EMI on a credit card loan?
A: Missing an EMI is treated like a missed credit card payment — late payment fees apply, interest accrues at the card's penalty rate, and the missed payment is reported to CIBIL after 30 days. Contact the bank immediately if you anticipate difficulty — banks can sometimes restructure the EMI schedule under genuine hardship.