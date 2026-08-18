Loan On Credit Card — How To Get Instant Emergency Cash Without Applying For A Personal Loan | File photo

A medical emergency, urgent home repair, or unexpected large expense rarely gives you time to apply for a personal loan, collect documents, wait for approval, and receive funds. A loan on credit card solves this by instantly converting your existing credit card limit into an EMI-based loan — no paperwork, no separate application, and funds are disbursed within minutes.

This guide explains exactly how a credit card loan works, when to use it, what it costs, and how it compares to a personal loan — so you make the right decision in a moment of financial urgency.

How a Loan on Credit Card Works

When you have an existing credit card with available credit limit, the bank allows you to convert a portion of that limit into a fixed-tenure loan with monthly EMI repayment. Here is the process:

● Step 1: Log in to the bank's app or net banking and navigate to Credit Card > Loan on Card

● Step 2: Choose the loan amount (within your available limit), tenure (3–48 months), and EMI amount shown

● Step 3: Confirm and authenticate — no fresh income proof or documents required

● Step 4: Funds are transferred to your savings account within minutes to a few hours

● Step 5: A separate EMI is deducted from your credit card every month for the chosen tenure

Loan on Credit Card vs Personal Loan — Key Differences

Factor Loan on Credit Card Personal Loan

Documentation None required Salary slips, bank statements, ITR

Approval time Instant (minutes) 24 hours to 7 days

Interest rate (p.a.) 12%–24% 10.5%–24% (varies by bank/profile)

Processing fee 0.5%–2% 0.5%–3%

Loan amount Up to available credit limit Based on income assessment

CIBIL impact No hard enquiry (pre-approved) Hard enquiry on CIBIL

Part prepayment Usually allowed (with fee) Usually allowed (with fee)

Interest Rate — Significantly Lower Than Cash Advances

The most important distinction to understand: a loan on credit card (EMI-based) charges 12%–24% annual interest — while a direct cash advance from the same credit card charges 36%–42% per annum with no interest-free period. A loan on card is structured like a personal loan; a cash advance is unstructured debt at the highest possible interest rate.

Option Interest Rate (p.a.) Interest-free Period When to Use

Loan on credit card 12%–24% Not applicable (EMI) Planned large expenses

Cash advance (ATM) 36%–42% None — from day 1 Absolute emergency only

Personal loan 10.5%–24% Not applicable (EMI) Large, pre-planned needs

Credit card purchase 0% if paid in full 45–55 days Regular shopping

When to Use a Loan on Credit Card

● Medical emergencies: Hospital bills requiring immediate payment — credit card loan disburses within minutes, personal loan takes 24–72 hours

● Home repair — urgent: Plumbing, electrical, or structural repairs that cannot wait — credit card loan provides instant funds without documentation

● Child's school or college fee: Large annual fee payments where delaying affects admission — instant credit card loan bridges the gap

● Short business cash flow gap: Self-employed professionals facing a temporary cash flow mismatch — credit card loan covers payroll or vendor payments instantly

● Wedding shortfall: Unexpected last-minute costs that exceed the wedding budget — quickly addressed with an existing card's available limit

When NOT to Use a Loan on Credit Card

● For regular monthly expenses: If you cannot pay groceries from your salary, a credit card loan is not the solution — it adds fixed monthly debt without addressing the underlying income gap

● When a personal loan is cheaper: If your CIBIL score is above 750 and you have time, a personal loan at 10.5%–12% from a bank is cheaper than a credit card loan at 18%–24%

● When the loan reduces your card limit severely: Taking a large credit card loan reduces your available credit limit — if you need the card for purchases immediately, this could leave you without spending capacity

● For discretionary purchases: Holidays, electronics upgrades, or lifestyle spends do not qualify as emergencies — use EMI on purchase instead, which is structurally different and often cheaper

AU Bank Xpress Loan — Instant Credit Card Loan

AU Bank's Xpress Loan is a pre-approved loan available against your AU Bank credit card's existing limit. The loan is disbursed to your linked savings account in minutes, with a choice of flexible tenures from 3 to 48 months. No documents, no income verification, no new CIBIL hard enquiry — just instant access to credit you already have.

How to Close a Credit Card Loan Early

Pre-closing a credit card loan (foreclosure) is allowed by most banks but may attract a foreclosure fee of 2%–5% on the outstanding principal. To check if early closure saves money, calculate:

● Remaining interest cost if continued to full tenure vs foreclosure fee if closed now

● Rule: If remaining interest exceeds the foreclosure fee, pre-close. If foreclosure fee exceeds remaining interest, complete the tenure

● CIBIL impact: Closing a loan early (foreclosure) does not negatively impact your CIBIL score — it is recorded as 'Closed' which is neutral to positive

⭐ Key Takeaways

● A loan on credit card disburses in minutes with no documentation — ideal for genuine financial emergencies

● Interest rate is 12%–24% p.a. — significantly lower than a cash advance at 36%–42% p.a.

● No hard CIBIL enquiry for a pre-approved credit card loan — your credit score is not affected by the application

● Always compare with a personal loan rate first — if you have time and a good CIBIL score, a personal loan may be cheaper

● Never use a credit card loan for discretionary spends — use it only for genuine cash flow emergencies

● Foreclosure is allowed (with a fee) — compare remaining interest vs foreclosure fee before pre-closing

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does taking a loan on a credit card affect my credit limit?

A: Yes. The loan amount is deducted from your available credit limit. If your card has a ₹1,00,000 limit and you take a ₹40,000 loan, only ₹60,000 remains available for regular purchases. As you repay the EMIs, the used limit is restored progressively each month.

Q: Is interest charged from day one on a credit card loan?

A: Yes. Unlike a regular credit card purchase (which has a 45–55 day interest-free period), a credit card loan starts accruing interest from the date of disbursal. The EMI schedule includes both principal repayment and interest from the first month.

Q: Can I take a loan on a credit card if I have an existing outstanding balance?

A: Yes, but the loan amount is limited to your available credit limit (credit limit minus existing outstanding). If your card limit is ₹1,00,000 and you owe ₹30,000, you can take a loan of up to ₹70,000 from the remaining available limit.

Q: Will a credit card loan be reported to CIBIL?

A: Yes. The credit card loan will appear on your CIBIL report as a credit card account with an additional instalment loan entry. Regular on-time EMI payments positively contribute to your credit mix and payment history on CIBIL.

Q: What happens if I cannot pay the EMI on a credit card loan?

A: Missing an EMI is treated like a missed credit card payment — late payment fees apply, interest accrues at the card's penalty rate, and the missed payment is reported to CIBIL after 30 days. Contact the bank immediately if you anticipate difficulty — banks can sometimes restructure the EMI schedule under genuine hardship.