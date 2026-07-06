Life-Saving Removal Of A Missed Airway Foreign Body In A 77-Year-Old Patient

Dr. Manu Madan's team removed a pea lodged in a 77-year-old patient's airway using emergency cryotherapy-assisted bronchoscopy | File Photo

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6: When a 77 year old man could not breathe and every test came back normal, Dr. Manu Madan refused to stop looking and what he found inside that airway changed everything.

From Dr. Manu Madan, Consultant Pulmonologist & Airway Specialist

There are moments in medicine that stay with you forever. Not because they were dramatic, though this one was, but because they remind you why second opinions, instinct, and an unwillingness to accept no answer are sometimes the difference between life and death.

This is one of those cases.

A Man Who Could Not Breathe and Answers That Did Not Come

He was 77 years old. A gentleman, by every account, the kind of patient who arrives calm even when he is clearly in distress. But his body told a different story. He was struggling to breathe. His cough was relentless. And his oxygen levels were falling at a pace that could not be ignored.

He had already been to a leading hospital. A CT scan had been done. The report had come back without a clear answer. And yet, here he was on non-invasive ventilatory support (NIV) just to keep his lungs working, getting worse by the hour.

When a patient arrives at that stage, the pressure on a clinician is enormous. The easy path is to treat the symptoms, manage the numbers, and hope for improvement. But something told our pulmonary team that this was not a case to manage. This was a case to solve.

Looking Where Others Had Not

In pulmonology, there is a truth that experienced specialists know well: imaging does not always tell the full story. A CT scan is powerful, but it has limits and a foreign body lodged in just the right position in an airway can be remarkably easy to miss.

After a thorough clinical evaluation, our team suspected exactly that, a hidden blockage deep inside the airway. The decision was made to proceed with an emergency bronchoscopy. Not later. Not after more observation. Right then.

What made this particularly challenging was the condition of the patient. Performing a bronchoscopy on someone who is already on ventilatory support is a high stakes procedure. The margin for error is slim. Every decision matters.

“When a patient is deteriorating and previous investigations have not found the answer, the worst thing a clinician can do is stop looking. The airway is complex. A foreign body can hide in plain sight on a scan. Our job is to go beyond the report and trust what the patient’s symptoms are telling us.”

Dr. Manu Madan, Pulmonologist in Noida

Inside the Airway: A Pea, A Blocked Lung, A Race Against Time

The bronchoscope revealed what the CT scan had not: a pea. A single, small pea, lodged firmly in the right main airway, the principal passage that carries air to the right lung. It had been sitting there, silently strangling airflow, while the patient’s body fought to compensate.

Removing it was not as simple as it sounds. A foreign body that has been in the airway for some time can become swollen, fragile, and difficult to extract in one piece. Standard forceps risked fragmenting it and pushing debris deeper into the lung. The procedure demanded something more precise.

The technique chosen was cryotherapy assisted bronchoscopy, an advanced method that uses extreme cold to adhere to and grip the foreign body, allowing it to be withdrawn safely and intact. It is a technique that requires both the right equipment and the right expertise. The procedure was completed successfully. The airway opened. And the patient began to breathe.

What Happened Next Was Nothing Short of Remarkable

The transformation was immediate. Within moments of the foreign body being removed, the patient’s oxygen levels began to rise. His breathing became easier. The mechanical support that had been keeping him alive was gradually reduced, then removed entirely. He recovered steadily over the following days and was discharged home in stable condition, alert, breathing on his own, and very much alive.

For his family, it was a moment they had feared might never come.

Why This Case Should Matter to Every Family

Airway foreign bodies are more common than most people realise and not only in children. Elderly individuals, particularly those with swallowing difficulties or reduced cough reflexes, are at significant risk. A small object, aspirated during a meal or at any unguarded moment, can travel deep into the airway and cause progressive, life threatening obstruction.

What makes these cases particularly dangerous is how well the body can initially compensate. Symptoms may be attributed to asthma, infection, or age related lung decline. Scans may not reveal the object clearly. And time, the most critical resource, passes unnoticed.

The lesson from this case is not about the pea. It is about what happens when a patient’s symptoms are taken seriously even after previous evaluations have drawn a blank. It is about what expert airway intervention, performed at the right moment, can do for someone who has run out of other options.

“If a patient continues to struggle despite being told everything is fine, that is not the end of the investigation. That is the beginning of it. Do not wait. Seek a specialist evaluation. An airway emergency is time sensitive in a way that very few medical situations are.”

Dr. Manu Madan, Pulmonologist in Noida

For the 77 year old gentleman who walked out of the hospital breathing on his own, this story has a happy ending. For the families across India who may one day face a similar crisis, the message from this case is clear: when breathing becomes difficult and answers are slow in coming, the right specialist, armed with the right tools and the right mindset, can make all the difference.

That difference, in this case, was a life.

This article is intended for general awareness and educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Individuals experiencing respiratory or breathing concerns should consult a qualified specialist for personalised evaluation and guidance.