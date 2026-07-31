Life Insurance You Own vs Term Insurance Coverage You Need: Finding The Protection Gap | File photo

A protection gap is the difference between the money a family would need if the earner were gone and the money the current cover would actually pay out.

Most people never check this number. They buy a policy, feel covered, and move on. The problem shows up later, at the worst possible time, when a family finds out the cover would fall short of the bills that keep coming.

The insurance a person owns and the insurance they need are two separate figures. They are rarely the same.

This guide explains how to find the gap between them, and why it matters more than the policy itself.

The protection gap is the amount a family is short by. It is the cover needed minus the cover already held.

Suppose a family would need a certain sum to stay financially steady without the earner's income. If the existing policy pays out only part of that, the remainder is the gap. Someone from the family needs to bear that cost, and that too at a moment when they can least afford it.

The goal is to reduce the protection gap as much as possible. The closer it is to zero, the more protected the family will be.

It's important to look at what a person already holds before adding anything new. Many people carry more cover than they remember, and some carry far less than they assume.

Most individuals already have some life insurance. This could include an older policy, life cover provided by an employer, or a savings-based insurance plan bought in the past. Each policy provides a certain amount of cover. Adding up the total cover from all existing policies gives a clear starting point before deciding if more protection is needed.

Employer cover is also worth a closer look. However, it usually ends the day a person leaves the job. Hence, that safety net can vanish exactly when they switch careers or retire, which is a shaky foundation to plan a family's future on.

Salary is a mere estimate that shows what a person earns, not what a family would actually need to replace.

Two earners on the same pay may need a very different cover. A person might have no dependents or debts, so the family's future needs are less. Another one might be supporting aging parents, repaying a home loan, or raising two children, which pushes the need much higher.

That is why a sound estimate looks past the pay slip. It counts the debts left behind, the years a family would still depend on that income, and daily costs.

The calculation for term insurance starts with what a household actually spends, rather than with a random round figure.

A rough way to size it is to think in layers. There might be existing liabilities yet to be cleared, such as a home or car loan. This also includes the living expenses the family would need to carry on. Then there are certain one-time goals, like a child's college fee or a wedding fund.

These layers are added together to reach the total amount. Subtracting the cover already owned from the same amount will display the protection gap.

Term insurance coverage is often the most adequate tool used to close a large gap of this kind. It has no savings, no maturity payout if a person outlives it. That is why it costs little for a large sum assured.

The cover owned and the amount originally needed tend to drift apart over time. This is normal and not a sign of poor planning.

A policy was bought when the person was single, but then came marriage, a home loan, a child. Each of those events raised the amount the family would need. As the cover does not grow on its own, the policy that felt generous a decade ago can quietly feel small, without any warning at all.

The gap stays invisible until a claim is made. That is what makes it dangerous.

When the payout arrives and there is a gap, the family is generally held responsible for closing the differences. They might even have to dip into savings meant for retirement or sell an asset in a hurry. In some cases, the home loan cannot be cleared, and the house itself is at risk.

Apart from that, the emotional weight of the moment makes clear financial thinking almost impossible. Hence, a person must calculate the right amount of life insurance in advance, especially when there is time to think clearly and plan based on real financial needs.

The most common error is treating a single policy as the whole answer. An old plan rarely covers a growing family's full needs.

Another mistake is counting savings-linked plans as pure protection. They often mix insurance with investment, so the actual life cover inside them is smaller than the total premium suggests. The figure that matters in this case is the sum assured.

People also forget to revisit the numbers. A gap closed a few years ago can reopen after a new loan or the arrival of a child. Thus, a short review every year helps them catch this issue before it becomes a real problem.

Comparing cover owned against cover needed cannot predict the future. Nor can it predict how much a family will spend two decades from now.

The right insurance cover depends on personal debts, family members, and the certainty a person usually leaves behind. This practice helps them look at the protection gap plainly and weigh calmly rather than in hindsight.