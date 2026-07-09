Legal Connect Conclave 2026: A Landmark Confluence Of Legal Minds Redefines The Future Of Law And Justice In India Co-Chaired By Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin

Legal experts, judges and academicians gathered at the DAC Legal Connect Conclave 2026 to discuss the future of law, technology and judicial reforms | File Photo

Bengaluru, July 2026: The Directorial Advisors Consortium (DAC), through its Legal Research & Advisory Council (LRAC), successfully organised the Legal Connect Conclave 2026 at the NGO Hall, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru. Held under the theme "Bridging Research, Advisory and Practice," the conclave, co-chaired by Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, brought together an eminent gathering of judges, senior advocates, corporate leaders, academicians, legal professionals, researchers, and law students to deliberate on the evolving role of the legal profession in an era marked by rapid technological advancement, regulatory transformation, and changing societal expectations.

The conclave opened with a welcome address by Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, Co-Chairman of the DAC Legal Advisory Council, who warmly welcomed the distinguished gathering and outlined DAC's vision of promoting ethical leadership, legal scholarship, professional excellence, and institutional development. He emphasised the significance of the conclave’s central theme and highlighted the growing need to bridge legal research, advisory, and professional practice to create a more responsive, innovative, and future-ready legal ecosystem capable of addressing contemporary legal and governance challenges.

Delivering the Special Keynote Address, Hon'ble Justice P. Krishna Bhat, former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Chairman of the Directorial Advisors Consortium, spoke extensively on the indispensable role of ethical leadership, institutional integrity, and research-oriented legal practice in strengthening the administration of justice. His Lordship underscored the importance of preserving constitutional values, professional ethics, and judicial independence while encouraging legal professionals to continuously adapt to technological innovations and the evolving demands of society.

The conclave was also graced by the presence of Shri Basavaraj S., Senior Advocate and Chairman of the DAC Legal Research & Advisory Council, who attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. Under his guidance and supervision, the conclave was meticulously coordinated, reflecting DAC’s unwavering commitment to organising high-quality platforms that encourage legal scholarship, professional collaboration, institutional excellence, and meaningful dialogue among stakeholders across the legal fraternity.

A major highlight of the programme was the formal launch of Justice Written in the Absence of Law, authored by Adv. Anik M. Iktear Uddin. Unveiled in the presence of the distinguished dignitaries, the book explores the evolving dimensions of justice, legal reasoning, constitutional values, and the role of law in addressing contemporary societal and governance challenges. The publication reflects the increasing importance of legal scholarship and intellectual discourse in shaping public policy, legal reforms, and judicial thought.

The common session featured the Theme Address by Hon'ble Justice Suraj Govindaraj, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, on "The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Indian Judiciary: Navigating Efficiency, Ethics, and Equity." His Lordship examined the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in judicial administration, case management, and access to justice while emphasising that technological innovation must always be balanced with fairness, accountability, transparency, human oversight, and the enduring principles of natural justice.

The conclave further witnessed the presentation of the DAC Legal Luminaries Awards 2026, recognising distinguished members of the legal fraternity for their exceptional contributions to advocacy, legal research, corporate governance, public service, and the administration of justice. The awardees included Shri Suryanarayana Rao, Shri Ramaswamy Iyengar, Shri Kantharaj, Smt. Susheela, Smt. Anuradha, Shri Arvind Kamath, Shri Vivek Reddy, Smt. Prathima Honnapur, Shri Nandakumar, Shri Ameet Deshpande, Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, Smt. Ayantika Mondal, and Shri Akshay Goel. The awards celebrated professional excellence, ethical leadership, dedication to public service, and enduring contributions to the legal profession.

Throughout the conclave, participants engaged in meaningful discussions on emerging legal developments, governance challenges, technological innovation, judicial reforms, regulatory frameworks, and the increasing importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in shaping the future of law. The event also provided an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and professional engagement among members of the Bench, the Bar, academia, corporate leadership, researchers, policymakers, and aspiring legal professionals.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Vaibhav Malimath, Advocate and Director of the DAC Legal Advisory Council, who expressed sincere gratitude to the distinguished dignitaries, keynote speakers, awardees, delegates, organising committee, volunteers, and participants for their invaluable support and contribution in making the conclave a resounding success.

The Legal Connect Conclave 2026 concluded on a note of optimism, collaboration, and purpose, reaffirming the importance of strengthening the vital link between legal research, advisory, and professional practice. By bringing together some of the country’s most respected legal minds and thought leaders, the conclave reinforced the Directorial Advisors Consortium’s enduring commitment to advancing legal scholarship, recognising professional excellence, promoting ethical leadership, and fostering a collaborative, innovative, and future-ready legal ecosystem that will continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of the legal profession and the administration of justice.