Laksh Maheshwari’s ‘Khushiyan’ Turns Everyday Stories Into A Nationwide Celebration Of Joy

Laksh Maheshwari’s Khushiyan uses personal stories and everyday experiences to explore the many meanings of happiness | File Photo

What Makes Us Happy? Laksh Maheshwari’s Khushiyan Finds the Answer in Everyday Stories

What makes people happy? Is it success, relationships, memories, experiences or perhaps the small moments that are easy to overlook?

Laksh Maheshwari’s Khushiyan – A Journey to Find Joy explores these questions through stories that are personal, humorous, emotional and deeply relatable. Rather than offering a single answer to what happiness means, the show allows audiences to discover their own answers through the stories unfolding on stage.

The idea has travelled far beyond a single venue. Khushiyan has already reached audiences in Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna, Bhopal, Indore, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, with upcoming performances scheduled in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. More than 25,000 tickets have already been sold across India, reflecting the growing connection audiences have built with the experience.

One of the most memorable chapters came in Delhi, where over 2,000 people filled Talkatora Stadium for the show, making it the biggest storytelling show in India. Yet, despite the scale, the essence of Khushiyan remains intimate.

Laksh uses everyday experiences as the starting point for stories about life, relationships, memories and emotions. There is laughter, but there are also moments of silence and reflection, as audiences are encouraged to think about the people and experiences that have shaped their own understanding of happiness.

The journey is being built with a strong team behind the scenes. Amol Gupta, Co-founder of DIY Solutions, has been instrumental in developing the show into a nationwide touring experience, supported by the wider DIY Solutions team across partnerships, marketing, production, logistics and execution.

As Khushiyan heads to four more cities, its message remains simple: happiness does not always have to be searched for. Sometimes, it is already present in the stories we have lived, the people we love and the moments we often forget to appreciate.