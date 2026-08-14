KoinBX To Launch Futures Trading On August 15, Introducing Zero Trading Fee Passes For Crypto Traders | Representational Image

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: KoinBX, a leading Indian-focused cryptocurrency exchange, is set to enter the futures trading arena on August 15, 2026, marking a major expansion of its trading ecosystem.

But this launch is not simply about adding another futures product.

KoinBX is introducing a new way for traders to approach futures trading with its Futures Pass — a pass designed to enable zero trading fees for eligible futures trades during its validity period.

With this model, KoinBX aims to challenge the traditional fee-driven futures trading experience and give active traders a more cost-conscious way to trade.

Futures Trading Meets Zero Trading Fees

For active futures traders, trading fees can quickly add up.

Every entry and exit comes with a cost. As trading frequency and volume increase, those costs can become a meaningful part of a trader's overall trading expense.

KoinBX is taking a different approach.

With the launch of KoinBX Futures, traders will be able to access leveraged futures trading while the KoinBX Futures Pass provides a zero-trading-fee benefit, subject to the applicable pass terms and allowance.

The proposition is simple:

Trade Futures. Make Your Move. Pay Zero in Trading Fees.

Rather than making traders pay a fee on every eligible trade, the Futures Pass is designed around a prepaid subscription model that gives traders a defined trading-fee allowance for the pass period.

That creates a fundamentally different experience for users who trade frequently.

A First-of-Its-Kind Approach to Crypto Trading Fees

KoinBX is positioning the Futures Pass as a first-of-its-kind approach in crypto futures, bringing a subscription-style model to trading fees.

Instead of treating every trade as a separate fee event, KoinBX is creating an ecosystem where traders can subscribe to a pass and trade eligible futures positions with zero trading fees within the applicable allowance.

It is a model inspired by a simple consumer behaviour:

Why pay repeatedly when you can subscribe once and trade with greater fee predictability?

For traders, that can mean greater visibility into trading costs and an opportunity to focus more on strategy rather than transaction fees.

Built for Traders Who Move Fast

Futures trading is about more than simply buying and selling an asset.

Markets can move quickly, opportunities can appear and disappear within minutes, and traders need tools that can keep pace.

KoinBX Futures is being designed to bring together the core elements futures traders expect:

● Leverage for futures positions

● Long and Short trading

● Real-time market data

● Advanced trading charts

● Multiple futures markets

● Fast order execution

● Risk-management tools

● A dedicated Futures Pass for zero trading fees

The objective is to create a futures experience that feels familiar to experienced traders while remaining accessible to users entering the futures market for the first time.

Long or Short. The Choice Is Yours.

One of the defining features of futures trading is the ability to take positions in either direction.

Expecting the market to rise?

Go Long.

Expecting the market to fall?

Go Short.

KoinBX Futures gives traders the flexibility to build strategies around market movements rather than being restricted to a single direction.

With leverage available, traders can also gain exposure to larger positions using a smaller amount of initial capital. However, leverage can amplify both gains and losses, making disciplined risk management essential.

The Bigger Idea Behind the Futures Pass

KoinBX believes the future of crypto trading will not be defined solely by how many assets an exchange lists or how many trading tools it offers.

It will also be defined by how efficiently traders can access those tools.

The Futures Pass represents KoinBX's attempt to rethink one of the most familiar parts of crypto trading: transaction fees.

For an active trader, the difference between paying a fee on every eligible trade and having a zero-fee allowance can become significant over time.

The result is a proposition built around one powerful idea:

More Trading. Less Fee Friction.

August 15: The Futures Arena Opens

On August 15, 2026, KoinBX Futures goes live.

The launch gives traders access to a new segment of the KoinBX platform while introducing a fee model designed to make active futures trading more attractive.

From selecting a market to analysing the chart, choosing leverage, and deciding whether to go Long or Short, the complete futures journey will be available through KoinBX.

And at the centre of the launch will be the Futures Pass.

One Pass. Zero Trading Fees. More Room to Trade.

For traders watching the futures market, August 15 could be a date worth marking.

Because KoinBX isn't just launching Futures.

It's launching a new way to think about the cost of trading Futures.

KoinBX Futures: Make Your Move. Pay Zero.

The countdown to August 15 has begun.

Whether you're looking to explore leveraged markets, build Long and Short strategies, or simply find a more efficient way to manage your trading costs, KoinBX Futures is preparing to open the arena.

Futures trading launches on KoinBX on August 15, 2026.

Get ready. Choose your market. Choose your strategy. Make your move.

KoinBX Futures — Trade More. Pay Zero. Every Month.

Zero trading fee benefits are subject to the applicable KoinBX Futures Pass terms, allowance and eligibility conditions. Futures trading involves significant risk, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Traders should understand the risks before trading.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)