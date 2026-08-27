Jobright vs LazyApply vs Arya: Which AI Job Search Tool Actually Works In India? | File photo

AI-powered job application automation has exploded over the last two years, promising to do everything from finding roles to filling out applications automatically. But most of these platforms were built for the US market, and a tool that works well for a candidate in Austin doesn't necessarily work for a candidate in Pune. Jobright, LazyApply, and Arya by Mentoria are three of the more prominent names in this space, each taking a different approach to automating the job hunt. Here's how they actually compare, feature by feature, for someone job hunting in India.

Before comparing them, it helps to know what each tool is built for.

Jobright is an AI job matching platform that surfaces roles based on a candidate's profile and has an auto-apply feature in beta. LazyApply is a browser extension built for high-volume, bulk applications, primarily on LinkedIn and Indeed. Arya, built by Mentoria, is an end-to-end AI job hunting platform made up of a series of interconnected AI agents that handle job discovery, CV building, resume tailoring, direct recruiter outreach, application submission, and follow-ups, specifically for Indian job seekers using portals like Naukri, LinkedIn India, Foundit, and IIMJobs.

For candidates searching outside India, Jobright is a capable matching tool. But for Indian job seekers, the answer comes down to coverage. Jobright's job database and auto-apply functionality are built around the US job market and don't extend meaningfully into Naukri, IIMJobs, or India-specific listings on LinkedIn. Arya was built the other way around: its discovery agent scans Indian portals daily as its core function, not an afterthought. So the more accurate framing isn't "which is better" in the abstract, it's that the two tools are solving for different geographies. For a candidate applying to roles in Bangalore or Mumbai, Arya's India-first architecture does something Jobright currently doesn't.

This is a closer comparison because both tools are built around automation, but the automation works differently. LazyApply's strength is volume: it can submit a large number of applications quickly by bulk-filling forms with the same resume across roles. That speed comes at a cost. There's no per-role tailoring, no direct recruiter outreach, and no built-in follow-up sequence. Arya's approach is closer to precision than volume: its CV and cover letter agents tailor each application to the specific role, its Detective agent finds the recruiter's direct email address, and its Follow-Up agent sends automated follow-ups, something most candidates, manual or automated, never get around to doing themselves. So the real difference isn't just "auto-apply," it's what happens after the application is submitted. LazyApply's job is largely done once the form is filled. Arya's job continues through outreach and follow-up.

A recurring theme across both comparisons is what happens between "application submitted" and "interview call." Most portals, and most auto-apply tools, stop at submission. The application enters a queue alongside hundreds of others, and unless a recruiter happens to open it, it goes nowhere. Arya's approach bypasses that queue by finding the recruiter's or hiring manager's direct email and sending a personalized outreach message alongside the application. This single difference, going around the portal rather than just through it, is the functional gap between a tool that applies for you and a tool that gets you seen.

Which One Should You Actually Use?