India’s Industrial Growth Is Driving A New Demand For Professional Tools |

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: India’s expanding manufacturing, infrastructure and construction activity is creating fresh opportunities for the country’s professional tools market, as businesses increasingly look beyond the initial purchase price and focus on performance, reliability and overall value.

India’s industrial production grew 6.7% year-on-year in July 2026, while manufacturing output increased 7.3%. Capital goods production, covering machinery and equipment used by businesses, recorded growth of 16.1%. During the April-July period, industrial production was up 6.3%, compared with 4% during the corresponding period a year earlier.

While large factories, infrastructure projects, machinery and automobiles often dominate the industrial growth narrative, professional tools remain an essential part of the ecosystem. Fabrication workshops, construction sites, automobile garages, engineering units and manufacturing facilities rely on equipment such as grinders, drills, rotary hammers, cutting machines and impact wrenches for everyday operations.

From Purchase Price to Productivity

For years, price has been one of the most important factors influencing tool purchases in India. However, the definition of value is evolving, particularly among professional users.

A lower-priced machine may prove more expensive to operate if it overheats frequently, requires repeated replacement or is unable to handle the workload. Downtime, idle labour, delayed projects and replacement costs can ultimately have a greater impact on a business than the initial price of a machine.

As a result, professional buyers are increasingly evaluating tools based on the amount of useful work they can deliver rather than simply asking how much they cost.

The buying process has also become more informed. Contractors and workshop owners can now compare specifications online, watch product demonstrations, receive catalogues and product videos through WhatsApp, and evaluate factors such as wattage, RPM, battery capacity, accessories and intended applications before visiting a dealer.

Application Is Becoming Central to Tool Selection

Mumbai-based professional tools company Yuri Tools, which has been operating in the Indian market since 2006, offers products across categories including power tools, cordless tools, abrasives, cutting solutions, hand tools and related accessories.

The changing market means that manufacturers and distributors increasingly need to help users identify products according to their specific applications.

An angle grinder, for instance, cannot necessarily be judged only by its appearance or headline specifications. Professional users may need to consider the material being worked on, operating hours, whether the machine will primarily be used for cutting or grinding, required disc size, power, weight and the availability of accessories and consumables.

Similar considerations apply to drills, demolition hammers, saws, impact wrenches and cordless equipment.

Cordless Technology Adds New Choices

The growing adoption of cordless tools is another significant development in the professional tools segment. Removing the need for a power cable can make certain jobs easier by improving mobility, reducing setup requirements and enabling work in locations where electricity may not be readily accessible.

At the same time, cordless equipment introduces additional considerations for buyers, including battery voltage and capacity, charging time, runtime, replacement batteries, charger compatibility, overall tool weight and whether several tools can operate on the same battery platform.

Yuri’s current catalogue includes a dedicated cordless range covering applications such as drilling, fastening, cutting and cleaning.

India’s Export Opportunity

The opportunity for India’s professional tools industry extends beyond domestic demand. A 2025 NITI Aayog report examining the country’s hand and power tools sector estimated that India could potentially build a power-tools export opportunity of around $12 billion by 2035, if the country were able to capture approximately 10% of global exports in the segment.

The figure represents an opportunity rather than a guaranteed forecast. Reaching such a scale would require improvements in manufacturing capacity, component ecosystems, technology, supply chains, product quality and global competitiveness.

For Indian manufacturers, this suggests that competing solely on low prices may not be sufficient. Professional users ultimately depend on tools to complete jobs efficiently and generate income. Fabricators need dependable grinders, contractors need equipment suited to demanding sites, carpenters require consistency, and mechanics need tools that can help them complete jobs efficiently.

A Growing Market Beyond Large Industrial Players

India’s industrial economy is supported not only by large factories but also by a broad network of smaller businesses, including fabricators, repair workshops, contractors, furniture makers, automobile garages, electrical contractors, maintenance companies, small manufacturing units and stone, tile and metalworking businesses.

For these enterprises, seemingly small improvements — a faster cut, a better drill, reduced machine downtime, easier cordless operation or equipment properly matched to a workload — can contribute to productivity when repeated across thousands of businesses and jobs.

Yuri Tools says its own origins were linked to a perceived gap between expensive international products and lower-cost alternatives that did not always provide the desired consistency and durability. The company’s positioning reflects a segment of the market where performance, availability and affordability need to work together.

The Market Moves Towards Value

India’s expanding manufacturing and infrastructure activity is expected to support demand for professional tools, but the more significant shift may be taking place among buyers themselves.

With greater access to information and more products to compare, professional users are increasingly viewing tools as working equipment rather than simply another purchase. Performance, availability, product choice and suitability for specific applications are consequently becoming important considerations alongside price.

For established Indian companies such as Yuri Tools, the changing market presents an opportunity as well as a challenge: to compete not merely on volume or price, but on practical performance and an understanding of the requirements of professional users.

As India builds more across manufacturing, infrastructure and construction, the expectations placed on the tools supporting that activity are rising as well. The professional tools market, though relatively less visible than many other industrial categories, could therefore become an increasingly important component of India’s next phase of industrial growth.