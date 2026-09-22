Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Are Considering Establishing Production Facilities Within The Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone

Moscow officials discussed investment opportunities and pharmaceutical manufacturing cooperation with Pharmexcil representatives | File Photo

Representatives of Moscow’s industrial sector held talks with the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). During the meeting, the Moscow delegation presented the investment and infrastructure potential of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone and discussed opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers to establish production in the Russian capital, said Polina Pavlova, Adviser to the Minister of the Moscow Government.

The Pharmexcil delegation included Chairman Namit Joshi, Director General Raja Bhanu and Directors Kamal Bhardwaj and John Rollin.

“Moscow is a national hub for pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing. The Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is a leading hub for the development of advanced solutions in these sectors. At our meeting with colleagues from Pharmexcil, we presented the SEZ’s infrastructure and investment opportunities, with a particular focus on the Alabushevo site, where the country’s leading industry cluster is being developed. It currently brings together 14 leading companies creating unique high-tech solutions that are in demand across Russia. Our Indian partners expressed interest in entering the Russian market by localising production in Moscow. They also expressed hope for student exchange programmes to strengthen the pharmaceutical industry’s talent pool,” Polina Pavlova said.

The Indian delegation was also briefed on other Technopolis Moscow sites offering opportunities for both greenfield and brownfield projects. Greenfield projects involve building new high-tech production facilities, while brownfield projects involve placement of companies in the ready-to-use infrastructure of the SEZ. Companies that obtain resident status in the Technopolis Moscow have access to a broad range of incentives, including a 10-year exemption from property, transport and land taxes, as well as a 12.5-fold reduction in the corporate profit tax rate to 2%.

The Moscow delegation also highlighted the city’s one-stop-shop approach for foreign investors. The participants agreed to continue discussions on mutually beneficial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in Moscow.

Pharmexcil was established by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Council promotes a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical products, from active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to diagnostic equipment. It also helps Indian exporters find international partners and facilitates the localisation of Indian companies’ manufacturing operations abroad.

Pharma MachTech & LabNext Expo 2026 was was held in New Delhi from 7 to 9 September. The Made in Moscow collective booth featured solutions from leading Moscow medical manufacturers, including sterilisation equipment produced by a Technopolis Moscow resident, diagnostic reagents, emergency medical solutions and robots for the pharmaceutical industry.

The autonomous non-profit organisation Mosprom Center for Export, Industry and Investment Support, was established by the Moscow Government in 2019 to support, develop and promote investment activity, industrial exports and agri-food exports. Mosprom is Moscow’s key export support centre for industrial companies, providing comprehensive assistance at every stage of their expansion into international markets.

Moscow exporters also have access to a broad range of government support measures. The International Cooperation and Export national project provides information, financial, insurance and logistics support. It also includes the My Export digital platform, where businesses can receive free expert advice and market analytics, obtain support in promoting their products on international marketplaces, take online training courses and access other services.