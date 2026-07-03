Indian Influencer Siddharth Nath Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Surfing Accident In Phuket

Indian travel influencer Siddharth is recovering after emergency surgery for a fractured right hand following a surfing accident in Phuket | File Photo

Indian travel influencer Siddharth underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a fractured right hand during a surfing accident in Phuket, Thailand.

According to information shared by Siddharth, the incident occurred while he was enjoying water sports at a beach resort during a vacation with his parents. A strong incoming wave caused him to lose his footing, and the force of the current spun him before his right hand collided with the sandy seabed at high speed.

Resort personnel immediately coordinated medical assistance and transported him to Bangkok International Hospital in Phuket Old Town. Doctors admitted him to the emergency department, where imaging confirmed a serious fracture requiring surgical intervention.

Orthopedic surgeons successfully repaired the injury by inserting a metal plate fixed with multiple screws to provide stability during the healing process.

Siddharth stated that he is now feeling significantly better following the procedure and has begun his recovery. The incident serves as another reminder of the inherent risks associated with adventure sports and the importance of prompt emergency medical care when accidents occur.