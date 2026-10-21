Indian Film 'Flower Of Life' Continues International Winning Streak Across Los Angeles, London And Thailand |

“flower of life” continues to build momentum on the international film circuit, with the Indian independent film being declared a winner across multiple international festival platforms. The achievement marks another important milestone for the film and its team as they look forward to the upcoming festival events and celebrations.

Produced by Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar under House of Joy Productions and directed by V. R. Bhagat, “flower of life” has been declared a winner at the Golden Eagle USA International Film Festival, Thailand International Film Festival, France International Film Festival & Art Academy Awards, Korea International Film Festival, and London International Film Festival & Arts Academy Awards. With the wins announced ahead of the upcoming events, the film is preparing to take the next step in its growing international journey.

These achievements add to the film’s expanding presence across global platforms and mark an encouraging moment for its producers, director, cast and crew. The recognition also brings attention to an Indian story that explores emotions and relationships in a way that reaches beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.

Set in Mumbai, “flower of life” follows three couples from different backgrounds whose lives become intertwined through unexpected encounters. Through their individual journeys, the film explores how kindness, empathy and seemingly small moments can leave a lasting impression on another person’s life. Themes of hope, resilience and human connection run through the narrative, giving the film an emotional core that audiences from different walks of life can relate to.

Directed by V. R. Bhagat, the film takes a grounded approach to storytelling, finding significance in everyday experiences and the relationships that shape them. Rather than relying on grand gestures, it focuses on the moments that often go unnoticed but can change the way people see themselves and others. This emphasis on shared human experiences lies at the heart of the film’s message.

Bringing these interconnected stories to life is an ensemble cast featuring Piyush Mishra, Bharati Patil, Kunal Pant, Rhea Sharma, Himanshi Parashar and Nikhil Malik. Each performer contributes to the film’s layered narrative, portraying characters with their own circumstances, emotions and hopes. Together, the cast helps build a story that remains rooted in Mumbai while speaking to universal experiences.

For producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar, the growing list of international wins represents an important milestone in their journey with “flower of life”. Through House of Joy Productions, they have backed a film that places storytelling and human emotion at its centre. The recognition across festivals in the United States, Thailand, France, Korea and London adds a new dimension to the film’s journey and opens further opportunities to introduce it to international audiences.

The upcoming festival events will provide the team with opportunities to celebrate these achievements and continue building connections within the international film community. With the winners already announced, the anticipation now centres on the events ahead and the next opportunities for “flower of life” to extend its reach.

For the team, these wins are not simply milestones to add to a list; they represent encouragement to continue taking the film forward. Each international recognition brings renewed attention to the work of the cast and crew and to the story that brought them together.

As “flower of life” looks ahead to its upcoming festival engagements, its journey reflects the possibilities for independent Indian cinema to find an audience beyond its home market. Backed by House of Joy Productions, led by V. R. Bhagat’s direction and brought to life by its ensemble cast, the film continues to carry a message rooted in compassion, hope and the connections that unite people.

With multiple international wins already announced and further festival events on the horizon, “flower of life” enters its next chapter with renewed momentum and plenty to look forward to.