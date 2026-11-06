India Tour Of New Zealand 2026: Complete T20, ODI And Test Series Guide | File photo

Can India maintain its dominance against New Zealand on pitches that favour pace and swing? The 2026 tour promises an exciting contest as both teams compete across three formats. With five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches scheduled, cricket fans have plenty to look forward to. New Zealand's home advantage and India's talented squad make this a fascinating series.

Check out the complete guide to the fixtures, match timings, venues, team selections and viewing options for Indian cricket fans throughout the tour.

India vs New Zealand 2026: Series Overview

The India tour of New Zealand 2026 runs from 22 October to 1 December 2026. The 12-match tour features exciting contests across T20, ODI and Test cricket. The series takes place across major New Zealand cricket grounds, such as Hagley Oval, Eden Park, Seddon Park and Basin Reserve. Both teams face different challenges across formats. India will aim to maintain its strong performances, while New Zealand will rely on familiar conditions and home support.

What Is the Complete India vs New Zealand 2026 Schedule?

The India tour of New Zealand 2026 features matches across five cities. Here is the complete schedule with Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs New Zealand T20I Schedule

India secured the T20I series after winning the first three matches. The remaining fixtures offer New Zealand an opportunity to finish strongly.

India vs New Zealand ODI Schedule

The five-match ODI series begins on 4 November.

India vs New Zealand Test Schedule

The India tour of New Zealand 2026 concludes with two Test matches:

· 1st Test: 19–23 November at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

· 2nd Test: 27 November–1 December at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

· Start Time: Both matches begin at 3:30 AM IST.

India vs New Zealand 2026: Complete Team Squads

Both teams have announced their squads for the India tour of New Zealand 2026, with different combinations across formats.

India T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

India ODI Squad

· First Three ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only).

· Fourth And Fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

India Test Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Note: Rishabh Pant's selection is subject to fitness clearance.

New Zealand T20I Squad

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith.

New Zealand ODI Squad

· First Three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

· Fourth and Fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

New Zealand Test Squad

New Zealand Cricket is expected to announce its 14-player Test squad in early November 2026, ahead of the opening Test on 19 November.

How Can Indian Fans Follow The Matches?

Indian viewers can watch live cricket online through the Sony LIV app and website or access Sony LIV via Airtel Xstream Play, subject to subscription eligibility. Television coverage is available through the Sony Sports Network. Fans who prefer to watch live cricket online should check match timings beforehand, particularly for early-morning ODI and Test fixtures.

A Memorable Cricket Contest Awaits

The India tour of New Zealand 2026 offers cricket enthusiasts an exciting combination of limited-overs action and traditional Test cricket. India's T20I success has already added excitement to the contest.

Fans planning to watch live cricket online should follow official fixture updates and confirm their streaming access before each match. With competitive squads and challenging conditions, the remaining fixtures promise plenty of memorable cricket.

FAQs

Q1. How many matches are scheduled for the India tour of New Zealand 2026?

The India tour of New Zealand 2026 features 12 matches: five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, scheduled between 22 October and 1 December 2026.

Q2. When will the India Vs New Zealand 2026 ODI series begin?

The five-match ODI series begins on 4 November 2026 in Auckland and concludes on 15 November in Mount Maunganui.

Q3. Can I watch India Vs New Zealand 2026 T20, ODI and Test matches on Airtel Xstream Play?

Yes, you can watch India vs New Zealand 2026 T20I, ODI and Test matches through Sony LIV on Airtel Xstream Play, provided your subscription offers eligible live sports access.

Q4. Who are the captains for India and New Zealand in the 2026 series?

Shubman Gill captains India's Test team and first three ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer leads the final two ODIs. Mitchell Santner captains New Zealand in limited-overs cricket.

Q5. Can I watch the India vs New Zealand series 2026 highlights on Airtel Xstream Play?

Yes, you can watch the India vs New Zealand Series 2026 highlights through Sony LIV on Airtel Xstream Play, subject to eligible subscription plans.