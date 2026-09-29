IIDE Concludes 2025-26 Placements With 93.3% Placement Rate & ₹19 LPA Highest Package; Zepto, Nykaa, JioHotstar & Omnicom Group Among Top Recruiters | File photo

IIDE has concluded its 2025-26 placement cycle with a placement rate of 93.3%. The highest package was ₹19 lakh per annum and the average was ₹5.6 lakh per annum.

Students were placed in digital marketing, performance marketing, content, creative, social media, client servicing, analytics and D2C marketing roles. In all, 318 companies made offers this cycle. They came from IIDE's wider network of 550+ hiring partners.

The list includes brands like Zepto, Nykaa, JioHotstar and Swiggy along with agencies like Publicis Groupe, Dentsu and Omnicom Group.

What does IIDE's 2025-26 placement report show?

Top recruiters

This year's recruiters were a mix of large companies, ad agencies and digital-first brands.

On the brand side, Zepto, Nykaa, JioHotstar, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Siemens, Cognizant and WebEngage all made offers.

On the agency side, the list included Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, WPP, Omnicom Group, Ogilvy, Schbang, Madison World, Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas.

Some agencies hired in large numbers. Publicis Groupe and PivotRoots took 25 students each. Barcode Entertainment hired 22 and Dentsu hired 16.

These are not one-time hires. Many of these agencies keep coming back to IIDE because they know the kind of talent they will get.

Career outcomes go beyond placements

Not every student took the placement route. Some started their own businesses. Others joined their family business. Both groups are putting the digital marketing and business skills they learnt at IIDE to work.

So placements are only one part of the picture. What students learn here also helps them build and grow a business of their own.

Getting students ready for placements

A lot of work goes into getting students ready before they meet recruiters.

Students work on live projects based on real business briefs. They get feedback from people working in the industry. They also sit for mock interviews with hiring managers from brands and agencies. This gives them a chance to practise presenting their work before the real interviews begin.

Each student builds a portfolio of their project work and sets up a strong LinkedIn profile to show it.

IIDE also matches students to roles one by one. It looks at each student's skills, interests, strengths and career goals. Then it connects them with jobs that fit.

Karan Shah, Founder and CEO of IIDE, said all of this training is built around what recruiters actually look for in new hires.

"I am happy to see the impact of IIDE in over 12,000 careers in the last decade. Strong placement outcomes are built on strong employer relationships. Over the years we have focused on understanding what agencies, brands and businesses actually expect from young marketing professionals and then aligning our curriculum and training accordingly. The continued demand for IIDE talent from industry is a validation of that approach."