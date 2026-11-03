IEM Conducts Its Annual Freshers' Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, With Great Fanfare | File photo

KOLKATA: The Institute of Engineering & Management ( IEM ), under the School of the University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata, came alive with creativity, culture and youthful enthusiasm on 31st October 2026. The day witnessed a series of events in which students got the opportunity to showcase their talents, drawing a footfall of nearly 1,200 and transforming the campus into a hub of celebration and artistic expression.

The campus celebrations were marked by several key highlights across different segments:

• Bienvenue 2026 – The Freshers' Welcome: Bienvenue 2026, the official Freshers' Welcome for students of the BBA, BCA, M.Tech, B.Tech, Hotel Management and Law departments, witnessed a huge footfall as the campus celebrated Bijoya and the pre-Diwali festivities with warmth and camaraderie. The Drama, Music and Dance Clubs were the main organisers of the event.

During the event, international students from Nepal performed their national anthem and a traditional dance, beautifully showcasing international harmony and brotherhood.

The programme also featured a sports segment, during which winners of various national championships were felicitated on the dais, highlighting the importance of sports and familiarising first-year students with the institute's rich sporting culture.

• A Spooky Splash of Colour: Adding to the festivities, the Halloween theme featured a face-painting workshop organised by the Art and Craft Club of the IEM Students' Gymkhana, with enthusiastic participation from students.

• Pratikriti – Celebrating Perspectives: Pratikriti, presented by the IEM Photography Club, celebrated photography, perspectives and the many ways we choose to see the world through engaging sub-events, including Chitrankar, Chitragati, Kshanika, Rangolipi and Aloklipi. The events featured exhibitions, competitions, live photography and long-exposure creations.

• IEMPACT 2027 – Day 0: The day also marked IEMPACT 2027 Day 0, the official curtain-raiser of the 36th Annual Cultural Fest of IEM Salt Lake, a nostalgic occasion for both current students and alumni.

The Representatives' Meet and a vibrant flashmob dance performance by nearly 30 students from different departments created excitement and set the stage for the festival ahead.

The entire performance was organised by the Dance Club and the Music Club of the institute.

IEM Director and UEM Kolkata Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti said, "The annual freshers' welcome of IEM Kolkata, Bienvenue, has a tradition of 36 years. Thousands of students come together to celebrate their talent, creativity and artistic expression. The freshers' festival is of the students, by the students and for the students. It unites the students and creates friendship and camaraderie between them, as well as a special bond between current students, alumni and faculty members."