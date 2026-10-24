IDV Explained: How Your Car’s Insured Value Affects Premium And Claim Payout |

When buying car insurance, it's easy to focus on the premium and overlook another important detail: the value assigned to your car. This value is called the Insured Declared Value (IDV), and it plays a pivotal role in determining how much you pay for your insurance policy and how much you will receive if your car is stolen or damaged beyond repair.

Choosing the right IDV is important as an IDV that's too low could result in a lower payout than you'd expect, whereas an IDV that's too high could lead to a higher premium. It's something you need to bear in mind when you're going about the process of renewing or buying a policy.

What is IDV in Car Insurance?

Insured Declared Value, or the IDV, is the approximate market value of your car that the insurer considers when issuing your comprehensive motor insurance policy. It is generally evaluated based on the car’s listed price when new and is adjusted for depreciation.

IDV is particularly relevant if your vehicle is stolen or is written off as a total loss under the policy terms. In those circumstances, the IDV will generally be the basis of your claim.

For example, if your car has an IDV of ₹6 lakh and it is stolen, the claim will be settled based on the policy terms. The amount ultimately paid will be subject to any other applicable deductions or other terms.

It is important to note that the IDV is not the same as the amount you originally paid for your car. As the vehicle ages and depreciates, its IDV usually decreases.

How is IDV calculated?

IDV is generally calculated using the car’s listed selling price when it was new and deducting depreciation based on its age. The applicable depreciation schedule and policy terms decide the value used by the insurer.

Accessories added or fitted separately may be evaluated differently, depending on your policy and whether they have been declared to the insurer. For older cars, the value might be determined based on a mutual agreement between the insurer and the policyholder.

It is worth checking the IDV offered at renewal rather than assuming it will match the value from the previous policy.

How does IDV Affect Your Car Insurance Premium?

Your car’s IDV is one of the factors that impacts the premium for the own-damage component of a policy. Typically, a higher IDV can mean a higher premium because the insurer might have to pay more if the vehicle is stolen or declared a total loss. A lower IDV may reduce the premium, but it also translates to a lower payout in such situations.

You can try out a car Insurance premium calculator to assess your premium and compare other available options. When comparing quotes, look beyond the final price and check the IDV offered under each policy as well.

An important point to note is that the total premium also depends on factors such as the car’s make and model, age, location, selected add-ons or refurbishments, applicable offers and others. IDV is important, but it is not the only factor that determines what you pay.

How Does IDV Affect Your Claim Payout?

IDV becomes especially important if your car is stolen or suffers damage that qualifies as a loss under the policy.

However, the IDV does not mean that every repair claim will be paid up to that amount. If your car has a damaged bumper or broken headlight, the insurer evaluates the repair costs and applies the coverage, exclusions, and deductibles. The IDV is not the payout limit for every individual repair.

This is important when it comes to selecting a cover. IDV has a significant bearing on the amounts payable in respect of theft and total loss claims. Smaller claims are assessed on the basis of actual loss and policy terms.

What Happens if you choose an IDV that is Too Low or Too High?

Choosing an IDV that is too low may save you money on the premium, but it can leave you with a lower payout if your car is stolen or declared a total loss. This could make it harder to replace the vehicle with another of similar value.

On the other hand, if you go with an excessively high IDV, you'll end up with a higher premium. That doesn't necessarily mean you'll get that full amount in every claim.

The goal should be to choose an IDV that reasonably reflects your car’s current value. Avoid selecting the lowest figure simply to minimise the premium, or the highest figure without checking if it is suitable for your vehicle.

How to Choose the Right IDV for Your Car?

Before you settle on a policy, compare the IDV offered by different insurers and check whether the figures are reasonable for your car’s age and condition. Ensure you provide the vehicle details, variant, and registration details correctly.

When comparing Car Insurance policies, consider the premium along with other factors like the IDV, deductibles, exclusions, add-ons, and claim process. A slightly cheaper policy is not necessarily the better choice if it offers a much lower payout or does not provide the cover you need.

Also, ensure you review your IDV at renewal. Since your car depreciates over time, its insured value will also typically change. If the amount seems unusually low or high, ask the insurer how it was calculated before you make a decision.

Final Thoughts

IDV is an important part of car insurance because it affects both the premium you pay and the payout you receive for theft or total-loss claims.

Rather than choosing a policy based on price alone, take time to compare the IDV and understand the terms and conditions of the policy.