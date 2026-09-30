IBT Expands Outsourcing Business With AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform | File photo

A customer interaction is often the start of a longer business process. An enquiry can lead to an appointment, a service request may require multiple updates, and a purchase can generate questions around delivery, support or renewal. For businesses across industries, managing these interactions effectively requires not only timely responses but also the ability to retain context and move each conversation towards a clear next step.

IBT is expanding its outsourcing capabilities into AI-powered customer experience with the launch of IBTx.ai, an AI customer service and experience platform. The platform combines artificial intelligence tools for sales, customer support and follow-up communication with customer records, appointment scheduling, service tickets and reporting. It builds on IBT’s existing work in managing customer interactions by bringing AI into the processes that support them.

Building on an Outsourcing Foundation

Established in 2009, IBT has developed its business around outsourcing, customer support, technology and business operations. Founder and CEO Jai Mulani moved from India to Dubai in 2003 and began his career as an information technology engineer with a retail group. He later established IBT, initially managing functions including sales, technical assignments, customer support and day-to-day operations.

Over time, IBT expanded its services across people, processes and technology, supporting organisations with customer-facing operations as well as IT requirements. The launch of IBTx.ai represents an extension of this model, combining outsourcing capabilities with software designed to automate routine customer interactions while allowing employees to handle matters requiring greater involvement.

IBT’s Outsourcing Business

IBT provides business process outsourcing services covering call centre and contact centre operations. Its offering includes inbound and outbound customer support, multilingual assistance, lead generation, appointment scheduling and communication through calls, email, chat, social media and messaging platforms.

The company also provides IT outsourcing and managed services, including IT support, helpdesk operations, infrastructure management, network maintenance, cybersecurity, cloud support and remote monitoring. These services are designed to support both day-to-day business operations and the technology infrastructure used by employees to serve customers.

Introducing IBTx.ai

With IBTx.ai, IBT is adding an AI-powered customer experience layer to its existing services. The platform brings together AI Chat Workforce, AI Voice Workforce and human teams within a connected environment for managing customer communication.

The platform’s stated applications include responding to enquiries, capturing leads, scheduling appointments, handling support requests and automating follow-ups. This allows businesses to combine automated customer interactions with human support where a request requires further attention.

A key aspect of the platform is the connection between customer conversations and operational workflows. Rather than treating an automated interaction as an isolated response, IBTx.ai is designed to connect the conversation with the next business action, such as scheduling an appointment, creating a service request or passing relevant information to an employee.

AI Customer Service Across Industries

AI-powered customer service can be applied across industries where businesses need to answer questions, manage enquiries, coordinate requests and maintain communication with customers.

Potential applications span retail and e-commerce, banking and financial services, fintech, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, real estate and property management, construction and infrastructure, education and training, hospitality, travel and tourism, aviation, automotive and mobility, transportation and logistics, telecommunications, technology and IT services, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, energy and utilities, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and food production, food and beverage, media and entertainment, sports and wellness, beauty and personal care, professional and business services, recruitment and staffing, facilities management, home services, government and public services, and nonprofit organisations.

While the requirements vary across sectors, many customer service processes are similar. These include answering routine questions, capturing enquiries, scheduling appointments, providing status updates and directing requests to the appropriate teams.

IBTx.ai’s published examples include arranging property viewings in real estate, managing admissions enquiries in education and responding to reservation requests in hospitality. These examples demonstrate how conversational AI can connect customer communication with operational tasks, while specific applications depend on each organisation’s workflows, integrations and service requirements.

Moving Beyond the First Response

The IBTx.ai AI Chat Workforce supports text-based customer communication across websites, WhatsApp, email and social messaging channels. According to its product documentation, businesses can configure the service using their own product information, pricing, policies and frequently asked questions.

The platform can be used to answer enquiries, collect contact details, book appointments and record service requests. These functions are designed to move conversations towards a practical business action, whether that involves scheduling a visit, capturing a lead or creating a record for further attention.

IBTx.ai also includes applications such as renewal reminders, feedback requests and follow-up messages to previous customers. This extends the role of customer communication beyond responding to incoming queries and enables businesses to maintain contact after an initial interaction or transaction.

Bringing Context to Customer Calls

The IBTx.ai AI Voice Workforce applies a similar approach to telephone interactions. IBT describes applications across sales, reception, appointment management and customer assistance, including answering product-related questions, providing service updates and recording call details.

The voice solution also allows conversations to be transferred to employees when required. According to the platform’s documentation, complex or sensitive cases can be passed to a human representative along with relevant information from the interaction.

Transcripts, contact records and service tickets are designed to help preserve context as conversations move between automated systems and customer service teams.

This continuity is intended to support employees by keeping information from previous interactions available when further action is required. The objective is to ensure that the next person handling a request can understand both the customer’s requirement and the steps already taken.

Supporting Regional Customer Service Requirements

English and Arabic support form part of IBTx.ai’s stated focus on the Middle East. The platform also offers UAE call services for businesses that engage customers through local telephone interactions alongside digital channels.

Beyond its conversational tools, IBTx.ai includes contact management, reporting dashboards and integrations with existing business applications. Its published implementation process involves configuring communication channels, providing business information and reviewing the setup before deployment.

Ongoing support includes reviewing response quality, appointment handling and the frequency with which interactions are transferred to employees. These processes are intended to help align the platform with an organisation’s terminology, customer expectations and internal workflows.

Connecting AI Automation with Human Support

Human involvement remains an important part of IBT’s overall service model. Its outsourcing teams continue to support business operations and customer interactions, while IBTx.ai introduces automation for routine exchanges, customer enquiries and follow-up tasks.

Employees remain available for requests that require judgment, additional assistance or human intervention. The approach combines automated communication with the operational capabilities of customer service teams.

As businesses across industries look at ways to manage growing volumes of customer interactions, the focus is increasingly shifting from simply providing a first response to ensuring that conversations lead to meaningful action.

Through its existing outsourcing business and the launch of IBTx.ai, IBT is bringing together people, processes and AI-enabled technology to connect customer communication with the operational steps that follow — from capturing an enquiry and scheduling an appointment to managing support requests and maintaining ongoing customer relationships.