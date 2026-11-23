How To Use NRE And NRO Accounts Together For Better Tax Planning | File photo

For many NRIs, managing money in India is not just about keeping funds accessible. It is also about handling taxes efficiently while separating foreign earnings from income generated within India. This becomes especially important when you have multiple financial responsibilities such as investments, rental income, savings or family related expenses linked to India.

Using NRE and NRO accounts together can help create a more organised financial structure and reduce confusion around taxation and fund management. Since both accounts are designed for different purposes, understanding how they complement each other can make it easier to manage income, plan transfers and avoid unnecessary tax related complications over time.

How NRO Account Taxation Works

NRO Account taxation in India is governed by the Income Tax Act, 2025 and applies to interest and other income credited to the account.

• Interest earned on NRO savings deposits and NRO Fixed Deposits is subject to TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) at applicable rates

• The bank deducts TDS before crediting net interest to the NRO Account. No action is required from the account holder for this deduction

• NRIs earning income from India that exceeds the basic exemption limit may also need to file an Income Tax Return in India for that financial year

• The applicable TDS rate on NRO interest may be reduced under a DTAA (Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement) if India has a DTAA with the NRI's country of residence

• To claim the lower DTAA rate, the NRI must provide a Tax Residency Certificate and other documents from the relevant authority in their country of residence to the bank

How the NRE Account Differs in Taxation

The Non-Resident External Account offers fundamentally different tax treatment than the NRO Account.

• Interest earned on NRE Account deposits, both savings and fixed deposits, is completely exempt from income tax in India under the Income Tax Act, 2025

• No TDS is deducted on NRE Account interest. The full interest amount is credited to the account without any tax withholding

• The NRE Account is funded by foreign earnings. The principal and interest are fully and freely repatriable to any overseas account

• This makes the NRE Account significantly more tax efficient for NRIs who want to hold savings in India without incurring Indian income tax on the returns

Structuring Your Accounts for Tax Efficiency

Using the NRE Account and NRO Account in combination creates a tax efficient structure that separates foreign earnings from Indian income.

• Credit all foreign income from Overseas salary, foreign business income or overseas savings to the NRE Account to keep it in a tax-free, fully repatriable structure

• Credit all Indian income from rental income, dividends, pension payments and Indian interest to the NRO Account, where the applicable NRO Account taxation framework applies

• Avoid crediting foreign income to the NRO Account, as this brings it into the taxable Indian income structure unnecessarily

• Fund transfers from NRO to NRE are permitted for eligible income types, including current income such as rent, salary, dividends and interest, subject to proper documentation

Repatriation and the Tax Compliance Requirement

Repatriation from the NRO Account is linked to tax compliance. Understanding the NRO Account taxation framework is essential before initiating outward transfers.

• Capital income repatriation from an NRO Account is permitted up to USD 1 million (or equivalent) per financial year, subject to compliance with the Income Tax Act, 2025

• Current income, such as rent, dividends and pension, can be repatriated from the NRO Account up to the amount of such income received

• Form 146* from a Chartered Accountant may be required for NRO Account remittances above the defined thresholds

• Repatriation from the NRE Account does not require any tax compliance documentation. Funds are fully and freely transferable at any time

*As per the Income Tax Act 2025

Fixed Deposits and NRO Account Taxation

Fixed Deposits opened through NRO Accounts are subject to NRO Account taxation rules, which differ from those applicable to NRE Fixed Deposits.

• Interest on NRO Fixed Deposits is taxable in India and TDS is deducted at source before each interest payout or at maturity

• NRE Fixed Deposit interest, by contrast, is fully tax-free under the Income Tax Act, 2025, making it the more tax-efficient option for surplus foreign earnings

• Both NRE and NRO Fixed Deposits can be opened and managed digitally through ICICI Bank's iMobile app or Net Banking

• NRIs with significant fixed deposit portfolios should review their account structure to ensure surplus foreign funds are placed in NRE Fixed Deposits rather than NRO ones

Practical Tips for Combined NRE and NRO Account Management

Effective use of both accounts simplifies the NRO Account taxation management process and keeps the overall tax position organised.

• Maintain a clear separation between foreign income credited to the NRE Account and Indian income credited to the NRO Account

• Review the DTAA between India and your country of residence annually. Applicable rates and eligibility conditions may change

• File an Indian Income Tax Return if required. NRIs with taxable Indian income exceeding the basic exemption threshold are required to file

Final Thoughts

NRO Account taxation is manageable when the account is used correctly alongside an NRE Account to create a structured, tax efficient NRI banking framework. Separating foreign and Indian income into the right accounts, understanding repatriation rules and staying current on DTAA provisions and Indian tax obligations are the key elements of effective planning.