Know where your credit stands, step by step | Representational Image

Your CIBIL score and report show how you have handled credit so far. Lenders look at both before they approve a loan. You can see your own score and report online in a few minutes, using your PAN and a few personal details.

Understanding your CIBIL score and report

The CIBIL score is a three-digit number from 300 to 900. A higher number shows a stronger credit profile, and a score above 700 is generally seen as good. Lenders use the score to judge risk, which can affect loan approval and the interest rate you are offered. The CIBIL report is the detailed record behind that number. It lists your personal details, your loans and credit cards, your payment history, and the enquiries lenders have made about you.

How to check your CIBIL score by PAN card

You can check CIBIL score by PAN card on the official CIBIL website, cibil.com.

1. Register or log in on the website.

2. Enter your name, date of birth, gender and PIN code as they appear on your documents.

3. Enter your PAN and your mobile number.

4. Verify with the OTP sent to your mobile number.

5. Accept the terms and submit.

Your score and report then appear on the screen.

How to download your CIBIL report

Your score and report appear together once you are verified, so a CIBIL report download takes only a few more steps.

1. Log in to your account on the CIBIL website.

2. Open the dashboard that shows your score and report.

3. Save the report as a PDF.

The report is usually available right away. You do not have to wait for it by post.

How often you can check

You can get one free score and report each calendar year. A further check in the same year may need a paid plan, so look at the current terms on the website before you proceed. Checking your own score does not lower it.

What affects your score

● Helps: Paying EMIs on time, clearing overdue amounts and keeping a long record of good repayment.

● Hurts: Missed or late EMIs, overdue accounts, high credit card use and many loan applications in a short time.

How an overdue EMI shows up

A missed EMI is recorded against that month as Days Past Due, or DPD. The longer an EMI stays unpaid, the greater the effect on your score. Lenders send updates to the credit bureau once a month. A payment, or the clearing of an overdue amount, therefore appears only after the next update. A score can take up to 45 days to change after you clear your dues. Your score reflects data up to the most recent lender update.

Clearing an overdue amount stops further DPD entries. It does not repair the score straight away. Regular on-time payments over the following months help it recover. If you have an overdue Bajaj Finance EMI, you can pay it in My Account using UPI, net banking or debit card. Check for any penal charges before you pay. A loan marked as settled is viewed less favourably than a fully closed loan, which can affect your eligibility for future loans.

If you find a wrong entry

Read your report carefully each time you download it. If an entry looks wrong, you can raise a dispute with CIBIL or with the lender. A genuine overdue entry cannot be removed, but an inaccurate one can be corrected.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.