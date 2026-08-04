How Software Is Fixing The Chaos In Car Dealership Scheduling: Abhiram Madugula On Building Systems For 600 Ford Service Centres | File photo

Software engineer behind the scheduling platform used by 600+ Ford dealerships explains how a single digital tool replaced years of chaotic booking methods across America's biggest dealer network

India's passenger vehicle segment posted its highest-ever quarterly sales of 12.76 lakh units during October–December 2025, a 20.6% jump compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) . A surge of this scale puts enormous pressure on dealership networks — not just to sell cars, but to service them efficiently once they're on the road. Appointment scheduling, capacity management, and service workflow coordination become critical bottlenecks when hundreds of thousands of new vehicles enter the market every month. Across the Atlantic, American automakers faced this exact challenge years ago. Ford's dealership network in the United States relied on an Indian-origin software engineer, Abhiram Madugula, and his team at Saanvi Technologies to build a centralized scheduling platform that now serves more than 600 dealerships nationwide. Equipped with a Master's degree in Applied Computer Science and close to a decade of hands-on IT experience, Madugula designed a system that replaced fragmented, dealer-by-dealer booking methods with a unified digital tool, one whose APIs are now embedded in the official Ford mobile app used by millions of car owners. In our conversation, he walks us through the nuts and bolts of that platform, the technical obstacles his team overcame during rollout, and what Indian dealerships might borrow from this model as the country's automobile market accelerates into record territory.

Abhiram, SIAM's latest figures confirm that India sold a record number of passenger vehicles last quarter. In the United States, where your scheduling platform powers service operations at over 600 Ford dealerships, was a similar growth in car ownership what originally created the need for your system?

Very much so. When vehicle numbers climb fast, dealerships can no longer handle service bookings through phone calls and disconnected spreadsheets. Before our platform came along, there was no standardized scheduling system across Ford's dealer network, each location managed appointments in its own way, which led to double-bookings, wasted service bay capacity, and long wait times for customers. We recognized that a centralized solution, built with an embedded React.js interface, could give every dealer a consistent set of tools for managing service availability, capacity planning, and integration with their existing management systems. Once that idea took shape, the development moved quickly because the problem was clear and the demand was real.

More than 600 dealerships now actively use your platform as a core operational tool. Onboarding that many locations, each with its own workflows and management software, sounds like a logistical puzzle. What made this rollout particularly difficult?

Every dealership operates a little differently: different service hours, different numbers of bays, different internal processes. A system designed for one configuration would break at another, so we had to build flexibility into the architecture from the start. Beyond customization, performance was a constant concern. During peak periods, hundreds of dealers and thousands of end users hit the platform at the same time. We spent months stress-testing and optimizing our APIs so that even under heavy load, the system wouldn't slow down or drop appointments. Even a few minutes of downtime at that scale could mean hundreds of missed bookings across the country, and for a service-oriented business, that kind of failure erodes trust fast.

Your scheduling service APIs are now embedded directly in the Ford app that millions of American car owners rely on. For someone unfamiliar with the technical side, what does that integration actually look like from a customer's perspective?

From a customer's point of view, it's straightforward. You open the Ford app, choose a dealership near you, pick a service type and an available time slot, and confirm. Within seconds, the appointment is locked in. What happens behind the scenes is more complex – the app sends a request to our system, which checks that dealer's real-time availability, accounts for service bay capacity and existing bookings, then confirms or suggests alternatives. Making that process feel effortless for the end user while handling the operational logic for hundreds of unique dealer setups is where most of the engineering effort went. Ford needed their customers to book service without calling anyone or visiting a separate website, and our APIs were built to fit into that kind of ecosystem seamlessly.

Close to ten years in IT, a Master's in Applied Computer Science and yet you chose to focus specifically on automotive technology rather than, say, fintech or e-commerce, and even published research that addresses a very specific area, from Integration of Artificial Intelligence Algorithms into On-Board Vehicle Diagnostic and Control Systems to The Role of Cloud Technologies in the Development of the Connected Car Ecosystem and the Internet of Things. What pulled you into this space?

Honestly, the problem itself did. When I first started working with dealership systems, it struck me how far behind automotive servicing was compared to other industries in terms of digital tools, and how little was being done about it. Restaurants had online reservation platforms, hospitals had patient scheduling portals, but car dealerships, especially at the service level, were still managing things manually or with outdated software. That gap felt like a genuine opportunity. And once you see that your code directly affects whether someone gets their car serviced on time or has to wait an extra week, you stay motivated. While the scientific papers may sound abstract, the impact is tangible and immediate, and that keeps the work interesting even after years in the same domain.

Looking ahead, your team plans to bring roughly 918 additional dealerships onto the platform during 2026–2027, including a major integration with Xtime. With such aggressive expansion targets, how do you avoid the quality problems that often come with scaling too fast?

We made a deliberate choice early on to prioritize quality-driven onboarding over speed. Rushing dealerships onto the platform might produce impressive numbers in a quarterly report, but if those dealers don't fully adopt the system, if they onboard but then revert to old methods – the entire effort is wasted. For this next phase, every dealership goes through a structured setup process: configuring their specific parameters, training their staff, and running the system in parallel with their existing tools before fully switching over. With Xtime dealerships specifically, we're building a unified flow that combines appointment management, service reminders, and dealer-level configurations into one experience. It's a bigger technical lift, but the end result will be far more consistent for both the dealers and their customers.

India's automobile market is growing at a pace that would have seemed unlikely just five years ago, and many dealerships here struggle with the same scheduling inefficiencies you described in the American context. Based on your experience, what practical advice would you offer to Indian automotive companies looking to modernize their service operations?

Start with understanding your own workflows before chasing technology. Many dealerships jump into buying expensive software without first mapping out how appointments actually flow through their system: where bottlenecks occur, which steps cause delays, what customers complain about most. In the US, we discovered that plenty of problems weren't technical at all; they were process issues that technology could then address efficiently. For Indian dealerships, a cloud-based scheduling platform would make an enormous difference, especially now that car ownership is climbing so rapidly. Cloud solutions scale well and don't require massive upfront investment, which matters for smaller and mid-sized dealers. And whatever system gets adopted, it absolutely must be flexible enough to accommodate each dealership's size, location, and local conditions. That's the single biggest lesson from working across 600 very different American service centres – one size never fits all.