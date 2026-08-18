How Rewilding The Banni Grassland Can Empower The Maldhari Community | File photo

Rewilding cannot be a process that happens around local communities. It has to happen with them

For generations, the Maldharis have not simply lived on the Banni Grasslands; they have been part of its ecological story. Their pastoral way of life has evolved around the rhythms of the grassland, giving them an intimate understanding of its seasons, grazing patterns, water sources and wildlife. Any effort to restore Banni, therefore, must recognise that its future is closely tied to the people who have cared for and depended on it for generations.

Too often, conservation is framed as a choice between protecting wildlife and protecting livelihoods. In Banni, the opportunity is to build a model where the two strengthen each other. Maldharis can be active partners in grassland restoration, habitat management, wildlife monitoring and the protection of restored areas. Their traditional knowledge can complement scientific approaches, helping conservation teams understand changes in the landscape that may not be visible through data alone.

A healthier Banni can also mean a more resilient livelihood for pastoral families. Restoring native grasses, managing invasive vegetation and improving soil and water conditions can strengthen the grassland that Maldharis depend on for livestock. As the ecosystem recovers, new opportunities can emerge around conservation-linked employment, ecological monitoring and habitat protection.

This is where the work of the Gujarat Forest Department and Vantara assumes significance. Efforts to remove invasive plants, restore native grasslands and address degraded soil are not only about creating better habitats for wildlife. They can also help strengthen the ecological foundation on which pastoral communities depend.

The 1,000-acre restoration centre offers an example of what this partnership can look like in practice. When scientific expertise is combined with the lived knowledge of communities, restoration becomes more than an environmental intervention, it becomes an investment in the landscape and the people who depend on it.

The future of Banni should not require choosing between wildlife and Maldharis. It should demonstrate that conservation can empower both. By treating Maldharis as custodians and partners rather than beneficiaries or obstacles, rewilding can create a stronger, more resilient Banni and ensure that the people who have known this landscape for generations have a meaningful role in shaping its future.