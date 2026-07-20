How India’s GCCs Are Accelerating Enterprise AI Adoption

India's Global Capability Centers are emerging as strategic hubs for AI, engineering, digital transformation and enterprise innovation | AI Generated Representational Image

The GCC Boom in India

India’s Global Capability Center (GCC) landscape has entered a new phase of growth. What began as a model focused on operational efficiency has evolved into a strategic engine for innovation, digital transformation and business value creation. Global enterprises are increasingly using GCCs to drive product development, strengthen data capabilities and scale AI initiatives across the organization.

The shift reflects changing business priorities. Organizations are looking for ways to accelerate innovation, improve customer experiences and build resilient digital operations. India’s deep talent ecosystem, mature technology landscape and growing focus on advanced digital capabilities make it an attractive destination for enterprises seeking to build and scale transformation programs. Today, GCCs play a central role in shaping enterprise technology strategies and delivering measurable business outcomes.

Why Global Enterprises Set Up GCCs Here

The rationale for establishing GCCs in India has evolved significantly. While cost efficiency remains important, organizations are increasingly focused on access to talent, innovation capabilities and long-term business value.

India offers a unique combination of engineering expertise, data talent and digital transformation capabilities. Enterprises can build multidisciplinary teams that bring together product management, software engineering, AI, data and operations under a single operating model. This creates stronger collaboration and faster decision-making.

Another key advantage is scale. Organizations can expand capabilities quickly while maintaining consistency in governance, processes and technology standards. This enables GCCs to support enterprise-wide transformation initiatives rather than isolated projects.

GCCs also provide greater control over critical business capabilities. As organizations increase investments in AI, digital products and data platforms, maintaining ownership of strategy, governance and intellectual property becomes increasingly important. Centralized teams help establish common standards, improve visibility and support more effective risk management.

The result is a model that enables enterprises to innovate faster, respond more effectively to market opportunities and create stronger alignment between technology investments and business priorities.

4 Functions Now Run from Indian GCCs

AI

Many GCCs now play a leading role in enterprise AI initiatives. Teams support AI strategy, model development, governance and deployment while ensuring that AI investments align with business objectives. The focus has shifted from experimentation to delivering measurable business outcomes through scalable AI solutions.

Data

Data has become the foundation of modern digital enterprises. GCCs increasingly manage data platforms, governance frameworks and analytics capabilities that support decision-making across the organization. Strong data foundations help improve business visibility, accelerate innovation and support enterprise-wide AI adoption.

Engineering

Product engineering has become one of the fastest-growing areas within GCCs. Teams design, build and modernize digital products, cloud-native applications and enterprise platforms. By bringing engineering capabilities closer to business priorities, organizations can accelerate delivery while maintaining consistency across global operations.

Operations

Operations have evolved beyond traditional support functions. Modern GCCs help drive process transformation, operational excellence and business resilience. Through automation, analytics and intelligent workflows, organizations can improve efficiency while enhancing customer and employee experiences.

Across all four functions, successful GCCs share a common characteristic: strong governance, clear accountability and a relentless focus on business outcomes.

The Indian Technology Partners Powering This Growth

Building a high-performing GCC requires more than talent and infrastructure. Organizations also need access to experienced partners that can accelerate transformation and help scale capabilities effectively.

During the initial stages, partners can help organizations establish operating models, implement technology foundations and accelerate capability development. As GCCs mature, support often expands to include digital engineering, cloud modernization, AI adoption and platform transformation initiatives.

The most successful GCCs maintain clear ownership of strategy, governance and business priorities while leveraging external expertise to accelerate execution and innovation. This approach enables organizations to move faster while maintaining alignment with long-term business goals.

Organizations evaluating GCC strategies increasingly seek partners that bring a combination of industry knowledge, technology expertise and execution experience. HCLTech helps enterprises establish, scale and optimize GCCs by combining digital business expertise with engineering excellence and transformation capabilities.

To see how digital business consulting accelerates GCC-led transformation, explore HCLTech's digital business services.

Job Market and the 2026 Outlook

The next phase of GCC growth will be defined by innovation, product ownership and advanced digital capabilities. Demand is expected to remain strong for professionals with expertise in AI, data, engineering, cybersecurity and digital operations.

At the same time, organizations will continue investing in governance frameworks, platform strategies and business-led transformation models that support sustainable growth. GCCs are increasingly becoming strategic centers of excellence that influence enterprise-wide decision-making and innovation.

As enterprises expand their digital ambitions, India’s GCC ecosystem is expected to play an even greater role in shaping how organizations build products, scale technology capabilities and create long-term business value.