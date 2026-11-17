How Ctruh Made 10 Billion 3D Triangles Work In A Browser Founder & CEO Vinay Agastya On The Technology Powering Verse Engine |

On 17 November 2026, Ctruh launched Verse Engine, its patented, browser-native 3D streaming engine designed to solve one of the biggest challenges in 3D: delivery. Demonstrating its capabilities, the company streamed an entire city of Lyon, comprising 10.3 billion unique triangles stored in a 556 GB file, directly into Google Chrome on a laptop.

With its US entity, Ctruh Inc., now incorporated and operations underway in San Francisco, the company is expanding its presence in the US and raising its Pre-Series A round.

We spoke with Vinay Agastya, Founder and CEO of Ctruh, about the technology behind Verse Engine, the future of 3D delivery and the company's vision for the spatial internet.

1. In one sentence, what is Verse Engine?

Verse turns any 3D file into a link that opens in any browser, on any device, with no app and no plug-in, and it does that at a scale nobody else has shown: we have opened a ten-billion-triangle city from a link.

2. “Ten billion triangles in a browser.” That sounds impossible. What did you actually do?

We took a whole city, 10,298,911,915 triangles, compiled it once, and opened it from a link in a desktop browser. No download, no install, no special build of Chrome. The method and the numbers are public on our site. We know of no other engine, native or web, that has opened a scene of that size from a URL. If someone has, we would love to see the link.

3. How is that even possible when a browser tab has a couple of gigabytes of memory?

Because Verse never loads the scene. It streams only what the camera can see, at the detail the screen can show, and throws the rest away before it costs you anything. Think of it as a video stream for geometry: the file lives on our servers, your browser receives the pixels’ worth of triangles, and nothing more. That is the core of the engine, and it is ours.

4. What is the moat? Big companies have 3D engines.

Three things, together, that nobody else has in one product. One: the streaming core that opens billion-triangle scenes on hardware people already own. Two: the pipeline that takes a real production project, an Unreal world, a Blender file, a laser scan, and makes it streamable in minutes with no artist cleanup. Three: the distribution, which is a link. Game engines need a download. Web viewers need a small, pre-optimised file. Verse needs neither. A 1.8-billion-triangle Unreal world goes from the editor to a link, and that link opens on a desktop and on an everyday device.

5. “Any device.” Does that include a phone on a bad connection?

Yes. A large interior opens on an everyday device on a typical 4G connection and looks complete in 29 seconds, with no app installed. The first picture of a detailed interior is on screen in under a second over the internet, 0.9 seconds on our published test, and it sharpens wherever you look. We measure this on real devices, not on a developer’s workstation.

6. Who is this for?

Anyone who makes 3D and has to show it to someone who does not have the software. Architects and real-estate developers sending a walkable building instead of a render. Product companies putting the actual product on the page, not a photo of it. Game and film studios reviewing a level with a client. Manufacturers, infrastructure owners, scanning companies. If your work lives in Unreal, Unity, Blender, Revit, SketchUp, 3ds Max or a scanner, Verse is the fastest way for the rest of the world to see it.

7. How fast is “fastest”?

From the plug-in’s Publish button to a shareable link: 45 seconds from Blender, 70 seconds from Unreal, 101 seconds from Unity, on the same sample project. That includes preparing the scene and uploading it. No export settings to learn, no decimation pass, no “web version” of your project. Press Publish, send the link.

8. Isn’t this just another web 3D viewer?

No. A viewer shows a file you already made small enough for the web. Verse takes the file you already have, at full detail, and makes the web big enough for it. That is the difference between a viewer and an engine. Our benchmark, Spatial Bench, is open: same scenes, same devices, published method, and anyone can rerun it.

9. What about quality? Streaming usually means “looks worse”.

The opposite. Because we stream detail instead of deleting it, what you uploaded is what people see, down to the texture on the wood. And with Verse Render, in beta today and live next week, the same link produces photoreal, physically accurate images, the kind that used to need a render farm, inside the same browser tab. Photorealism is where we are going, and we are going there in the browser.

10. Where does the AI come in?

Three places people can use today. Verse Home turns a floor plan into a furnished, walkable space. Any AI assistant that speaks the Model Context Protocol, Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, can take a 3D file and hand back a Verse link through our hosted MCP server; we were the first 3D engine to ship that. And our upload doctor inspects, compares and repairs every file as it comes in, so a bad export becomes a good link instead of an error.

11. Is it secure? Our models are our IP.

Every scene is served from signed, streamed packages, not as a downloadable file. There is no “save model” button because there is no model file in the browser; there are only the parts the camera is looking at, right now. Scenes can be private with per-person share links you can revoke, and the signatures are verified in the browser against our public key. We built it so a studio’s unreleased asset can go to a client without the asset ever leaving the server as a whole.

12. What does it cost?

There is a free plan, and paid plans start at 29 dollars a month, up to 499 for teams publishing at scale. You can sign up with just an email or a WhatsApp number and have a link in a minute. We priced it so that a freelancer and a global developer both have an obvious reason to start today.

13. You are an Indian company launching globally. Why now?

Because the hard part is done. We spent the last year on the engine, not on a landing page. The ten-billion-triangle result, the plug-ins for the three big engines, the API, the npm package, the MCP server, the benchmark: all of that shipped before we said a word. We launch from Bengaluru and San Francisco on the same day, and the product is the same in both.

14. What is the one thing you want people to do after reading this?

Open a link. Go to verse.ctruh.com, open the Challenge, and look at a city with ten billion triangles in your browser. Then upload something of your own. If you have a scene no browser engine can open, send it to us; that is literally what the Challenge page is for, and we will send back a link.

15. What is next?

Photoreal rendering inside the engine, real-time path tracing on everyday hardware, which is the Verse Render beta today. Scans and captures as first-class inputs, from a phone walk-through to a laser scanner. And deeper into the tools people already use, so that “publish to Verse” is a button in every 3D application, not a workflow.

Claims and their proof, for the PR team

Do not name competitors in our own words. Let the benchmark do that.