History In Nicosia: Help2Live Hosts Cyprus’s First Presidential Palace Diwali

Nicosia [Cyprus], November 11: India–Cyprus relations reached a new milestone on November 9, as the Presidential Palace in Nicosia hosted its first-ever Diwali celebration. Titled “Cyprus Glows: Diwali 2026,” the event was organised by the Help2Live Charity Foundation, established by Mr. Dipak Kumar, in association with the High Commission of India in Cyprus.

Cyprus President H.E. Nikos Christodoulides and First Lady Mrs. Philippa Karsera welcomed approximately 150 guests, including the Bishop of Mesaoria, the Attorney General, government ministers, deputy ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, business leaders and members of the Indian community.

The Hug That Inspired #DiwaliHug

A heartfelt gesture became one of the evening's defining moments when Mr. Dipak Kumar greeted President Christodoulides with a warm embrace. The spontaneous exchange inspired #DiwaliHug, symbolising friendship, togetherness and the spirit of Diwali beyond cultural boundaries.

This act for Mr. Dipak Kumar symbolizes the spirit of Diwali more effectively than any other form of words. This festival stands for light overpowering darkness and the fact that what unites people will always triumph over what separates them. A hug, according to him, will be as effective as the candlelight of the diya; the latter won’t hesitate in reaching out to anyone irrespective of their nationality, religion or language.

He is urging everyone from Cyprus and elsewhere to take part in the movement. The appeal is straightforward – give a hug to your loved ones, friends or even a stranger, share the picture with the hashtag #DiwaliHug and mention @indiansincyprus.

“My Name Means a Lamp”: Dipak Kumar Shares His Connection to Diwali

During the Diwali celebrations in Cyprus, Mr. Dipak Kumar spoke about the humanitarian efforts of Help2Live and the significance of the festival in his life. He began by thanking those who made the palace venue available for the occasion.

Explaining the meaning of his name, Kumar shared that Dipak comes from Sanskrit and refers to a lamp, symbolising light. He connected this meaning with Diwali and its message of hope and positivity.

A resident of Cyprus for over two decades, Kumar founded Help2Live fifteen years ago using his personal funds. The organisation supports orphaned children, elderly people in care homes and families of deceased Cyprus Police officers. It also encourages young athletes in football, volleyball and marathons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation distributed food and medicines to people unable to leave their homes.

One of its notable projects involved creating a rooftop garden at the German Medical Institute, offering cancer patients and their families a peaceful space overlooking the sea.

Help2Live also promotes cultural harmony. It supported an exhibition in Warsaw celebrating Cyprus's Orthodox Christmas traditions, organised alongside the Church of Cyprus and Cyprus Police.

During the event, the organisation announced donations totalling €20,000, divided equally between the Alkionides Foundation and Radiomarathon.

Speaking about India–Cyprus relations, Kumar described Cyprus as India's dependable friend, comparing their bond to the friendship of Krishna and Sudama. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stronger cooperation in electricity, direct flights and security.

What the Leaders Said

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides praised Mr. Dipak Kumar for his efforts in organising the Cyprus Glows-Diwali Festival. He highlighted the growing friendship between India and Cyprus and acknowledged the Indian community's contribution to the country. Describing Diwali as a symbol of unity, he emphasised how cooperation between the two nations could strengthen their shared progress.

Indian High Commissioner H.E. Manish expressed gratitude to the President and First Lady for hosting the celebration at the Presidential Palace. Referring to the traditional prayer seeking a journey from darkness to light, he spoke about the importance of knowledge, compassion and mutual understanding in building stronger relationships.

An Evening of Lights, Music and Culture

The celebrations featured a ceremonial lamp-lighting by the President, First Lady and Indian High Commissioner. Traditional Indian dance performances and authentic cuisine added colour to the gala dinner, while renowned Greek musicians Giorgos Theofanous and Giorgos Papadopoulos concluded the evening with a live concert.

The event marked a memorable cultural milestone for Cyprus, celebrating friendship, diversity and the spirit of Diwali through a symbolic hug intended to inspire unity beyond borders.

Tags: Cyprus Glows, Diwali at Presidential Palace, Help2Live, Dipak Kumar, DiwaliHug, Nicosia Diwali 2026, Nikos Christodoulides, Indians in Cyprus, India Cyprus friendship, Festival of Lights, IndiansinCyprus