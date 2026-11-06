GTF Options Course By Arun Sir | File photo

It was 2021 when Arun Singh Tanwar, founder of GTF, a stock market institute, last conducted the GTF Options Course. Five years later, the announcement that traders have been waiting for is finally here. GTF is bringing back its Options Trading Course on December 1, 2026, and this time, Arun Sir himself will take the sessions.

But why is this announcement creating so much excitement?

The answer lies in the five-year journey between the two batches. During this period, Arun Sir continued researching, studying market behaviour and exploring how different options trading strategies work across market conditions. Now, he is returning with a much broader approach, one that goes beyond explaining how to buy or sell options.

The focus this time is on understanding the complete options trading framework.For the GTF community, this is more than another course announcement. It is the return of a learning opportunity that traders have been asking about for years.

Why Is GTF Bringing Back Its Options Trading Course After Five Years?

There is an interesting connection between the GTF community and this announcement.

GTF's Trading in the Zone Elementary course has crossed 1.8 crore views on YouTube, while more than 10,000 learners have shared their trading experiences and journeys in the comments.

Among these discussions, one question has appeared repeatedly: When is GTF launching its Options Course?

Many learners who started their trading journey with Trading in the Zone gradually developed an interest in understanding other areas of the market, including options trading. Their experience with the learning approach also created curiosity about what GTF could offer in a dedicated options course.

The repeated requests eventually became difficult to ignore.

Following the GTF LMS book launch, the return of the GTF Options Course is another major announcement for the community. However, the five-year gap is important because this is not simply a repeat of the previous batch.

Why Does Options Trading Need More Than Just Strategies?

Options trading often attracts people because it offers different ways to participate in the market. Traders can explore call options, put options, buying strategies, selling strategies and combinations of multiple positions.

However, knowing a strategy and knowing when to use it are two completely different things.

· A trader may understand how to buy a call option, but what happens when implied volatility is high?

· What if the premium is expensive?

· Could time decay affect the position?

· Is buying an option always better than selling one?

These questions matter because options premiums are influenced by several factors, including the underlying price, time remaining until expiry, volatility and other pricing variables.

The importance of understanding these factors is also reflected in market data. According to SEBI's FY25 study, 91% of individual traders in the equity derivatives segment incurred losses, with combined net losses of ₹1,05,603 crore.

What Will You Learn in the GTF Options Course?

The upcoming GTF Options Course includes 10 live sessions across 15 days. The curriculum moves from basic concepts to advanced options trading strategies.

1. Understanding How Options Really Work

The first module focuses on options trading fundamentals. Learners will understand why traders use options, the benefits and risks involved, intrinsic value, time value, breakeven and moneyness.

2. When to Buy and Sell Options

Buying and selling options require different approaches and carry different risks.

This module covers options buying versus options selling, the importance of options writing, risk factors and options selection parameters. It also explains how to select the right strike price and expiry and how to read options premiums.

3. Understanding Volatility, Greeks and Options Premiums

This is one of the important areas of options trading because premium movement is not determined by market direction alone.

The course covers volatility analysis, implied volatility and the five Greeks: Delta, Theta, Vega, Gamma and Rho. Moreover, learners will also explore single-leg options strategies, including long calls, long puts, short calls and short puts.

4. Building an Advanced Options Strategy Framework

The final module moves towards multi-leg and non-directional option strategies. It includes anchor and offset units, the role of open interest, other advanced strategies and options for rental income.

GTF Options Course 2026: Batch Date, Fees and Details

Here are the important details of the upcoming GTF Options Batch:

· Course: GTF Options Course

· Instructor: Arun Singh Tanwar

· Starting Date: December 1, 2026

· Duration: 15 days

· Live Sessions: 10

· Timing: 7 PM to 9 PM

· Language: Hindi, with core concepts in English

· Recordings Access: 6 months

· Course Fee: ₹25,000 + GST

The Five-Year Wait Has an Answer

People often search for the best option trading course because they want to understand more than basic calls and puts. They want to know how strategies work, what influences premiums and how to approach different market conditions.

For the GTF community, the announcement also answers a question that has appeared in thousands of learner discussions.

“December 1, 2026, marks the return of the GTF Options Course. This time, the focus is on understanding the complete framework of options trading, from selecting a strategy to managing risk, executing trades and knowing when not to trade.”