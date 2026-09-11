GTF Mentorship By Arun Sir & Sooraj Sir: How Traders Learn To Trade Better | File photo

There's a difference between understanding the market theoretically and actually making the right decision when the market moves against you.

No matter how well you know your charts, recognise every setup, and have a solid strategy, the moment money is involved, you freeze. You can read every textbook and watch every lesson, but it still doesn't prepare you for the moment price drops sharply.

This is where the right guidance can shape not just how you trade, but how you think. A good mentorship isn't about forecasting the next market move or giving traders ready-made tips. It's about helping them build the judgement and discipline so they make their own decisions.

This is the approach followed by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founders of GTF a Stock Market Institute . Their teaching approach goes beyond market concepts, helping traders understand their decisions, build consistency, and trade more independently.

Who Are the Mentors Behind GTF?

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar are the founders of GTF. They have built a teaching approach that goes beyond market concepts. GTF, based in Jaipur, has taught over 500,000 learners and certified more than 35,000 traders.

Both founders stay actively involved in mentorship, helping traders learn from the best stock market mentors while understanding demand and supply, price action, market structure, risk management, and trading psychology. They don’t only focus on teaching concepts but also on explaining the reasoning behind trading decisions.

This supports traders in applying their knowledge, building consistency, and gradually becoming more confident and independent traders.

From Learning Strategies to Understanding Decisions

Even after years of chart study, a trader can still find it difficult to stick to a plan.

The reason is straightforward: real markets don't follow classroom rules. A setup that seems perfect on paper can behave very differently once money is involved. And that's exactly when hesitation, overconfidence, impatience, or fear sets in.

GTF's mentorship not only helps traders understand the "why" but also the "how” behind a trade.

Rather than asking "Where do I enter?", traders learn to read the market structure and spot demand and supply zones. They also get to know what invalidates the trade, how to size their risk, and what to do if things don't go as planned. This helps traders stop guessing and start following a clear process every time they make a decision.

Building Confidence Without Depending on Others

It's easy to follow rules when everything goes according to plan, but the real test comes when following them feels uncomfortable.

Suppose a trader exits a trade only because someone told them to set a stop-loss at a certain level. They might follow it today and skip it tomorrow. But once they understand why risk management matters, that decision becomes their own.

This is one of the core ideas behind GTF's mentorship.

Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir don't treat trading as a set of instructions to memorise. Instead, they explain the "why" behind each concept, which helps traders build genuine confidence through understanding.

This shift in understanding doesn't happen overnight, but over time, it can change the relationship a trader has with the market. Rather than turning to someone else's opinion each time, they learn to trust their own judgement.

Mentorship Beyond the Classroom

GTF's mentorship doesn't stop once the course ends. Traders continue to receive guidance through live market discussions, real-world application, and support with risk and capital management. This helps them adjust to changing market conditions.

But mentorship isn't just about handling the market: it's also about handling outcomes. Success can't be measured by whether a trade is profitable, but by what's learned from both the wins and the losses.

At GTF, traders are guided to assess their own decisions, identify what worked and what didn't, and keep the focus on the process itself. With this continued guidance, they can develop stronger consistency and confidence over time.

GTF's Mentorship Is Now Available Beyond Live Batches

To make mentorship accessible beyond live batch enrolments, GTF has introduced a dedicated Mentorship Plan priced at ₹15,000 + GST.

The program’s offering includes lifetime access to the GTF mentorship ecosystem, along with access to Trading in the Zone 2.0 and the GTF Traders Community.

Beyond this, students receive a dedicated mentor who supports them through personal DMs or calls and gives feedback on their trades. The mentor also offers guidance on trading psychology and mindset, which helps traders face challenges.

The Bigger Purpose of GTF Mentorship

The best mentorship does not create dependence. It creates independent decision-makers. That is the main goal of GTF’s mentorship by Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir.

Instead of giving traders exact buy, entry, or exit calls, the emphasis is on building their understanding of the market and their trust in the process. It's also about strengthening their ability to manage risk and make decisions on their own.



In trading, no one, not even a mentor, can predict the market's move. But a good mentor can prepare a trader for whatever happens next.

If you are ready to strengthen your trading journey, then explore GTF’s Mentorship Plan and learn directly from Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir.