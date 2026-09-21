GGT Foods Launches New Seeds Range In Convenient 200g Packs | File photo

A pack size built around how people actually cook

GGT Foods has added a new line of packaged seeds to its catalog, giving shoppers an easier way to buy pantry staples like chia and pumpkin seeds without committing to bulk sizes they might not finish. The range launched this week and is already live on the company's online store.

Each pack holds 200 grams, a size the company says was chosen after looking at how most households actually use seeds. Rather than the 500g or 1kg bags that tend to sit half-used in a cupboard for months, the smaller format is meant to move faster through a kitchen, staying fresher for longer once opened.

"We kept hearing the same thing from customers," said a GGT Foods spokesperson. "People wanted the health benefits of chia and pumpkin seeds, but didn't want a bag sitting around going stale before they got through it." The new packaging is a direct response to that feedback.

Chia and pumpkin seeds lead the new lineup

The initial lineup includes chia seeds and pumpkin seeds, two of the more searched-for options among people building out a health-focused pantry. Chia seeds have become a staple in smoothies, puddings, and baking for their fiber and omega-3 content, while pumpkin seeds are often eaten on their own as a snack or tossed into salads and granola for added crunch and protein.

Buying chia seeds online has gotten more common over the past few years, as more shoppers move their grocery habits toward specialty retailers and health food sites rather than relying only on what's stocked at a local supermarket. GGT Foods is positioning its new range to meet that shift, offering a straightforward way to order pumpkin seeds online alongside other pantry items in a single checkout.

Quality checks and resealable packaging

Sourcing is a point the company is leaning into. GGT Foods says its seeds go through quality checks before packaging, with attention paid to moisture content and shelf stability, factors that matter more than people might expect once a bag is opened at home and exposed to air. The packaging itself is resealable, aimed at keeping the contents from losing freshness between uses.

Pricing for the new 200g packs sits in line with the rest of GGT Foods' catalog, and the company says it plans to expand the seeds range further depending on demand. Flax seeds and sunflower seeds are both under consideration for a future release, though nothing has been finalized.

Part of a broader shift toward everyday healthy eating

The move comes at a time when more people are paying closer attention to what goes into their daily meals. Seeds in particular have seen renewed interest as a low-effort way to add nutrients to an existing diet, without requiring a person to overhaul how they cook. A spoonful of chia seeds stirred into overnight oats or a handful of pumpkin seeds sprinkled over a salad doesn't take much extra time, which is likely part of why demand has held steady even as other health food trends have come and gone.

GGT Foods has built its business around exactly that kind of everyday convenience, offering pantry staples, snacks, and specialty ingredients through its online store. The company ships across India and has built a customer base that leans heavily on repeat orders, something it attributes to consistent quality and fast turnaround on deliveries.

A lower-commitment way to try the range

For customers who've already been buying chia seeds online through GGT Foods in larger formats, the new 200g size gives them an option to try smaller quantities first, or to keep a backup pack on hand without overcommitting. It also lowers the barrier for someone who's simply curious about adding seeds to their diet but doesn't want to buy in bulk before knowing if they'll actually use them.

The pumpkin seeds in the new range are being sold raw and unsalted, catering to customers who prefer to season them at home or use them in recipes where added salt isn't wanted. That's a deliberate choice, according to the company, since pre-salted seeds don't work as well in baking or when blended into smoothies.

Availability and what's next

Both products are currently listed on the GGT Foods website, with delivery times consistent with the rest of the site's catalog. The company has not announced any promotional pricing tied to the launch, though it noted that seasonal offers are something it runs periodically across its product lines.

As more shoppers shift toward buying groceries and specialty foods online, smaller retailers like GGT Foods are finding that packaging size and format can matter almost as much as the product itself. A 200g pack of chia seeds might seem like a small detail, but for a customer trying to avoid waste or just test out a new addition to their diet, it can be the difference between buying and passing.

GGT Foods says it will continue monitoring customer feedback on the new range and may adjust pack sizes or introduce additional seed varieties based on how the launch performs over the coming months.