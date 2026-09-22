From X-ray Equipment To Diagnostic Reagents: Moscow’s Medical Exports To India Double

Moscow companies presented medical devices, diagnostic products and pharmaceutical automation solutions at the New Delhi exhibition | File Photo

Moscow manufacturers took part in Pharma MachTech & LabNext Expo 2026, a leading international pharmaceutical-industry exhibition held in New Delhi on 7–9 September. At the Made in Moscow stand, the city showcased products from leading medical manufacturers, including infection-control equipment, molecular diagnostic reagents, haemostatic tourniquets and collaborative robots for pharmaceutical manufacturing, said Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

“On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city is consistently expanding international industrial cooperation and developing new markets in friendly countries. Moscow is a national hub for the development and manufacture of high-tech medical devices and pharmaceuticals, with the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone serving as a flagship of the city’s industrial sector. At Pharma MachTech & LabNext Expo 2026 in New Delhi, a Technopolis Moscow resident and leading manufacturers of diagnostic reagents, emergency medical solutions and robots for the pharmaceutical industry presented their products and held talks with prospective partners,” Maksim Liksutov noted.

Mosprom, Moscow’s export-support centre, covers the costs of transporting exhibits and arranging meetings with Indian buyers. More than 1,300 Moscow companies currently use Mosprom’s tools and services to promote their products in international markets.

“Products made by Moscow’s medical industry are in strong demand in India. In the first half of 2026, Moscow manufacturers doubled their exports of medical devices and equipment to India compared with the same period in 2025. Diagnostic reagents, X-ray equipment and prosthetics are among the key products in the city’s export portfolio,” said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

JSC TZMOI, a leading Russian medical-equipment manufacturer, showcased two of its latest products: a steam steriliser and a washer-disinfector.

Moscow-based collaborative-robotics developer ROBOPRO presented a robot designed to automate pharmaceutical packaging.

Another participant at the Made in Moscow stand, XEMA, showcased its ELISA kits for use in the medical, food, veterinary and pharmaceutical industries. The company is one of the industry leaders in antigen research and isolation, biochemical antigen purification and antibody production.

Emergency medical solutions were represented by TBS haemostatic tourniquets from SHANS. The specialised tourniquets are designed to control arterial bleeding from the upper and lower limbs.

The participation of Moscow companies in the exhibition was organised with the support of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in India.

The autonomous non-profit organisation Mosprom Center for Export, Industry and Investment Support was established by the Moscow Government in 2019 to support, develop and promote investment activity, industrial exports and agri-food exports. Mosprom is Moscow’s key export-support centre for industrial companies, providing comprehensive assistance at every stage of their expansion into international markets.

Moscow exporters also have access to a broad range of government support measures. The International Cooperation and Export National Project provides information, financial, insurance and logistics support. The project also includes the My Export digital platform, where businesses can receive free expert advice and market analytics, receive support in promoting their products on international marketplaces, take online training courses and access a range of other services.