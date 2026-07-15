From Technology To Fashion: Anuradha Viswanathan's Change Of Career

Anuradha Viswanathan transitioned from engineering and technology to an international career in modelling and acting | File Photo

Anuradha Viswanathan did not begin her career in fashion. Before taking up modelling, she studied engineering and worked in the technology sector, a field in which she spent a significant part of her early professional life.

Anuradha studied Electronics an d Communication and later completed a master's degree in Telecommunications and Networking at the University of Pittsburgh. She went on to work in technology-related roles, including software engineering, and was also involved in technical education and research.

Fashion came into her life at a later stage.

Her entry into the field began with beauty pageants and gradually led to modelling assignments. As she gained experience, she started appearing in runway shows in India and abroad. It was a considerable change from her earlier work, both in terms of the industry and the nature of the profession.

Anuradha has since participated in fashion events associated with Lakmé Fashion Week, Times Fashion Week and Global India Couture Week. Her runway work has also taken her to events in Dubai and other international locations. During this period, she worked with designers including Vipin Agarwal, Mukesh Dubey, Shabana Meerun and Archana Kochhar.

Unlike those who enter modelling at the beginning of their working lives, Anuradha came to the industry after having already pursued a career in technology. The change meant learning how a different industry worked and building professional relationships in a field that had little connection with her earlier occupation.

The working environments were also different. Her background in engineering and technology involved technical training and structured professional roles. Fashion required her to work with designers, photographers, stylists and production teams, often moving between assignments and locations.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, Anuradha has worked in both India and the UAE. Dubai became an important part of her modelling career, giving her opportunities to participate in fashion events involving designers and professionals from different countries.

Her work later extended to international fashion events, including appearances connected with Cannes. These assignments added another stage to a career that had begun in a very different profession.

Anuradha has also taken up acting. She made her acting debut in the Indian film Parchaayi, playing the role of a Russian artist, and has appeared in music videos.

Her career now covers three different areas: technology, fashion and entertainment. The move between them did not happen at once. It developed over time, beginning with pageantry, followed by runway modelling and later acting.

The technology sector remains an important part of Anuradha's professional background. Her education in engineering and telecommunications and her subsequent work experience preceded her entry into fashion and provide context to the direction her career later took.

Anuradha continues to work in fashion and entertainment, with assignments in India and the UAE. Her move from technology to modelling represents an uncommon career change and remains a defining part of her professional profile.