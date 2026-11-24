From Salman Khan To Chetan Bhagat: Dr. Rajneesh Kant’s Bollywood Connections And ‘Pain-Free India’ Mission | File photo

From Bollywood personalities and celebrated musicians to ordinary citizens, chiropractor, osteopath and physiotherapist Dr. Rajneesh Kant says his approach to pain management has brought him in contact with people from diverse walks of life. During a recent interaction with the media in Delhi, he spoke about his work with film and entertainment personalities, demonstrated chiropractic techniques and highlighted his mission to make pain awareness and care more accessible.





Dr. Kant named Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Arjun, Surendra Pal, Poonam Dhillon, Pankaj Tripathi, Kumar Sanu, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal and Ekta Jain, among others, as personalities he has treated. He explained the importance of assessing an individual's physical condition before deciding on an appropriate hands-on technique, particularly in cases involving the spine, joints and muscles.





His recent association with author Chetan Bhagat also brought him into the spotlight. On 17 October 2026, Bhagat launched Dr. Kant’s book Chiropractor & Physiotherapist at an event in Mumbai. The launch featured a live wrist-adjustment demonstration by Dr. Kant on Bhagat. The book discusses chiropractic care, patient assessment, spinal health and clinical practice, and introduces the RKM (Rajneesh Kant Method), which Dr. Kant says has evolved through his professional experience.



Beyond his work with well-known personalities, Dr. Kant has also drawn attention for his social initiatives. According to media reports published in July 2024, he offered free treatment to 100 patients on the first day of every month in Bihar and extended assistance to people from economically weaker sections.



His contribution to healthcare and social welfare received international recognition in 2024. He was honoured by the Asia Book of Records in Dubai on 29 June 2024 and received a Certificate of Excellence from the World Book of Records at the British Parliament in London on 18 July 2024.



Speaking about his philosophy, Dr. Kant said, “Whether it is a celebrity, a politician or an ordinary person, everyone experiences pain. For me, everyone is equal. I do not see a person's status or position; I see the person who needs help. My dream is to make the world pain-free.”



Through his ‘Pain-Free India’ or ‘Dard Mukt Bharat’ initiative, Dr. Kant aims to spread awareness about musculoskeletal health and encourage people not to ignore persistent pain. His message is that access to information, responsible care and compassion should extend beyond social status or celebrity.



For Dr. Kant, the mission is not just about treating individuals but also about building greater awareness—because pain does not distinguish between a Bollywood star and an ordinary citizen.

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