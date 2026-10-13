From QR Codes To Online Shopping: How Kotak811 Simplifies UPI Payments

Kotak811 users can make digital payments through QR codes, UPI IDs and mobile numbers, subject to applicable transaction terms and eligibility | Representational Image

Key Takeaways

Kotak811 UPI lets users make payments through QR codes, UPI IDs, and mobile numbers.

Users can make merchant payments, online purchases, bill payments, recharges, and transfers through the Kotak811 App.

UPI allows users to send money without entering the recipient's bank account number and IFSC details.

UPI payments are available 24x7, allowing users to make payments beyond regular banking hours.

UPI has become a part of everyday payments, from scanning a QR code at a local store to paying bills and shopping online. Instead of entering bank account details for every transaction, users can make payments through a UPI ID, mobile number, or QR code.

The Kotak811 UPI payment app brings these payment options together, allowing users to make UPI payments through the Kotak811 App. It can be used for merchant payments, online purchases, bill payments, recharges, and sending money to other users across participating banks.

Making payments with a QR code

QR codes have made payments at physical stores straightforward. Users can scan a merchant's QR code through the Kotak811 App and authorise the transaction using their UPI PIN. This can avoid the need to enter lengthy bank account details.

You can use a QR payment while paying at a shop, restaurant or other participating merchant. The same UPI functionality can also be used for payments on participating websites and apps.

Sending money without entering bank details

UPI also makes transferring money to another person simpler. Through the Kotak811 App, users can send money using a UPI ID, mobile number or QR code. This means you do not need to enter the recipient's bank account number and IFSC details for every payment.

This can be useful for everyday situations such as splitting a restaurant bill, sending money to a family member or making a payment to another individual.

Using UPI for bills and recharges

UPI can also be used beyond person-to-person transfers and merchant payments. The Kotak811 App supports eligible bill payments and mobile recharges, with cashback available on eligible transactions.

Eligible payments can receive cashback on recharges, bills and everyday UPI spends. Specific cashback offers may also apply to selected transactions on platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Food and JioMart.

Shopping online with UPI

UPI can be used for online purchases on participating websites and apps. This means users can use the same payment method for both physical and digital purchases, rather than relying on different payment methods for different types of transactions.

The Kotak811 Banking App therefore brings together several everyday payment scenarios, from scanning a QR code at a store to making an online purchase.

Making UPI payments around the clock

One of the practical advantages of UPI is its availability beyond conventional banking hours. UPI payments are available 24x7 without banking-hour cut-offs.

This means users can make eligible payments whenever they need to, whether they are paying a bill late at night or transferring money outside regular banking hours.

Security While Making Digital Payments

Convenience is important, but security is equally relevant when making digital payments. According to Kotak811, UPI transactions use two-factor authentication involving the user's phone and UPI PIN, along with encryption and biometric checks.

Users should still follow basic precautions, such as keeping their UPI PIN private and checking payment details before authorising a transaction.

Conclusion

UPI has made digital payments more accessible by reducing the need to enter lengthy bank details for everyday transactions. With options such as QR scanning, UPI IDs and mobile numbers, users can send money and make payments across different situations.

The Kotak811 UPI payment app brings payment options while also offering eligible cashback on selected everyday transactions. This makes it possible to use one digital payment experience for everything from a quick QR payment at a local store to an online purchase.

FAQs

Can I use Kotak811 UPI to pay my contacts?

Yes. You can send money to your contacts using a UPI ID or mobile number through the Kotak811 App. You can also use a QR code to make a payment.

Can I send money to someone who uses a different bank?

Yes. UPI allows you to send money to recipients across participating banks, so the sender and receiver do not need to use the same bank.

Do I need to remember a contact's bank account number to send money?

No. You can use the recipient's UPI ID, mobile number or QR code to make the payment instead of entering their bank account number and IFSC details.