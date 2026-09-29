From Outsourcing To AI Customer Experience

IBT’s new IBTx.ai platform combines artificial intelligence with human teams to manage customer interactions and follow-ups | File Photo

A customer’s first message is often the beginning of a longer journey. An enquiry becomes an appointment. A service request needs updates. A purchase prompts questions about delivery, support or renewal. For businesses across industries, the challenge is to turn each exchange into action while keeping track of what came before.

IBT addresses this challenge through its outsourcing services and the launch of IBTx.ai, its AI customer service and experience platform. Combining artificial intelligence tools for sales, support and follow-up communication, IBTx.ai connects automated chats and calls with customer records, appointment scheduling, service tickets and reporting. The platform extends IBT’s work in managing customer interactions by bringing AI into the processes behind them.

An Entrepreneurial Foundation

Behind IBT is founder and chief executive officer Jai Mulani. In his published autobiographical account, Mulani describes moving from India to Dubai in 2003 and beginning his career there as an information technology engineer for a retail group. He established IBT in 2009, initially managing sales, technical assignments, customer support and daily operations himself.

That background provides context for IBT’s focus on connecting customer service with business operations. As an outsourcing company, IBT supports organisations through people, processes and technology. The launch of IBTx.ai builds on this foundation, adding software that combines automated responses with employee involvement.

IBT’s Outsourcing Business Today

IBT provides business process outsourcing services, including call centre and contact centre operations. Its published offering covers inbound and outbound customer support, multilingual assistance, lead generation, appointment scheduling and communication across calls, email, chat, social media and messaging platforms. These services help businesses manage customer interactions and the operational work that follows.

Alongside customer-facing operations, IBT offers IT outsourcing and managed services. These include IT support, helpdesk operations, infrastructure management, network maintenance, cybersecurity, cloud support and remote monitoring. Together, these services support both daily business operations and the technology employees rely on to serve customers.

The Launch of IBTx.ai

The launch of IBTx.ai expands IBT’s offering into AI-powered customer experience. The platform brings AI Chat Workforce, AI Voice Workforce and human teams into a connected environment for managing customer communication.

Its stated applications include answering enquiries, capturing leads, booking appointments, handling support requests and automating follow-ups. For IBT, this creates an additional way to support businesses: combining its outsourcing capabilities with AI tools that handle routine interactions and help employees manage more involved requests.

The connection between these capabilities is central to the product’s purpose. An automated conversation should lead to a useful next step, with the relevant information available to the team responsible for completing it.

AI Customer Service Across Industries

AI customer service has applications across industries wherever organisations need to answer questions, coordinate requests and maintain ongoing communication. These sectors include retail and e-commerce; banking and financial services; fintech; insurance; healthcare; pharmaceuticals and life sciences; real estate and property management; construction and infrastructure; education and training; hospitality; travel and tourism; aviation; automotive and mobility; transportation, logistics and delivery; telecommunications; technology and IT services; manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; energy and utilities; oil and gas; mining; agriculture and food production; food and beverage; media and entertainment; sports, fitness and wellness; beauty and personal care; professional and business services; recruitment and staffing; facilities management and home services; government and public services; and nonprofit and community organisations.

The specific requirements differ, but many customer service tasks are shared: answering routine questions, capturing enquiries, scheduling appointments, providing status updates and directing requests to the appropriate team.

IBTx.ai’s published examples include arranging property viewings in real estate, handling admissions enquiries in education and responding to reservation requests in hospitality. These illustrate how its conversational tools can connect customer questions with operational tasks. Applications in other sectors depend on each organisation’s workflows, integrations and service requirements.

Beyond the First Reply

The IBTx.ai AI Chat Workforce supports text-based communication across websites, WhatsApp, email and social messaging channels. According to its product documentation, businesses can configure the service using their own product information, pricing, policies and frequently asked questions.

Its listed applications include answering enquiries, collecting contact details, booking appointments and recording service requests. Each function is designed to connect a conversation to a practical next step, whether that means scheduling a visit or creating a record for further attention.

The offering also includes renewal reminders, feedback requests and follow-up messages to previous customers. This extends its role beyond answering incoming questions to helping businesses maintain contact after a transaction.

Bringing Context to Calls

The IBTx.ai AI Voice Workforce applies a similar approach to incoming and outgoing calls. IBT describes applications across sales, reception, appointment management and customer assistance, with functions that include answering product questions, providing service updates and recording call details.

The voice product also supports transfers to employees. According to the documentation, complex or sensitive cases can be passed to a human representative with relevant information from the call.

Transcripts, contact records and service tickets are intended to preserve context as conversations move between automated systems and staff.

That continuity connects the platform’s capabilities with the work of customer service teams. Information gathered during one exchange should remain available to support the next, helping employees understand both the customer’s request and the steps already taken.

Supporting Regional Business Needs

English and Arabic support forms part of IBTx.ai’s stated focus on the Middle East. The platform also advertises UAE call services, supporting businesses that engage customers through local calls alongside digital communication.

Alongside its conversational tools, IBTx.ai offers contact management, reporting dashboards and connections to existing business applications. Its published implementation process includes configuring communication channels, supplying business information and reviewing the setup before use. Ongoing support includes reviewing response quality, appointment handling and the frequency of transfers to employees.

These steps help align the platform with the organisation’s terminology, customer expectations and internal processes.

Connecting Automation with Human Attention

Human participation remains part of IBT’s service model. Its outsourcing teams support business operations and customer interactions, while IBTx.ai adds automation for routine exchanges and follow-up tasks. Employees remain available for matters requiring judgment or further attention.

Across industries, the value of this approach rests on how effectively people, processes and technology work together. A timely response starts the interaction; preserving context and enabling follow-through help complete it. Through its outsourcing business and the launch of IBTx.ai, IBT aims to connect these stages so that a customer enquiry can become a recorded, assigned and completed action.

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