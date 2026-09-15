From Mumbai To Hollywood: Sonia Bhatia’s Journey Of Bringing South Asian Stories To The World

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Growing up in Mumbai, where cinema is woven into everyday life, Sonia Bhatia was surrounded by stories long before she imagined making them herself. Today, based in Los Angeles, Sonia is an accomplished producer and filmmaker whose work reflects a growing commitment to stories that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries.

For Sonia, filmmaking has never been about presenting South Asian culture as something “exotic.” Her creative philosophy is rooted in authenticity and emotional truth. She believes the strongest stories are those that reveal universal human emotions- love, ambition, loss, hope and resilience, allowing audiences from different cultures to connect with them on a deeply personal level.

Her journey began in Mumbai, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass media from the University of Mumbai before building experience across India’s film and digital content industry. She has worked with organisations including Excel Entertainment, Yuvaa, Flying Saucer Productions, Chrome Pictures and Times Internet.

She later moved to Los Angeles to pursue an MFA in Film and Television Production at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. Her graduate years became an important chapter in her development as a producer, giving her opportunities to collaborate with filmmakers from diverse backgrounds and work across multiple stages of production. She also gained development and production experience at Mandalay Entertainment, Highland Film Group and Hybrid Presents, where she worked in the teams developing long-format projects.

Her producing portfolio during this period has received significant recognition. Fuel Up, a short film she produced, screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026 as part of the American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase and subsequently played at LA Shorts, an Oscar- and BAFTA-qualifying festival. Sonia and the film were also featured in IndieWire and other publications.

Another major project is Aayat, which Sonia wrote, directed and produced. The film was selected for seven film festivals in less than a year, including the highly selective CAA Moebius Showcase, curated by Creative Artists Agency. It was also selected for Tasveer Film Festival, the only Oscar-qualifying South Asian film festival, and the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, India’s only Oscar-qualifying festival featuring both national and international films. Aayat and Sonia’s work were subsequently mentioned in The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Set in Kashmir, Aayat presented Sonia with an extraordinary production challenge. She filmed the project mere weeks after cross-border conflict in the summer of 2025. The experience demanded resilience, adaptability and sensitivity, while reinforcing her determination to tell stories rooted in real places and meaningful human experiences.

Her other producing credits include Dead Pet Shark, a 17-minute short shot on 35mm celluloid on a beach, which screened at eight international film festivals, including Dances With Films in New York, L’Étrange in Paris, LA Shorts and the Nashville Film Festival. She also produced Dear Mr. Hitman, an action comedy that screened at the Oscar-, BAFTA- and Canadian Screen Award-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival and HollyShorts’ comedy edition.

Her credits further include Hania’s Home, nominated for the Best World Short at American International Short Film Festival while playing in, films BUG and Lily, and she associate produced Amor Fati, which was the Best Film Runner-Up at the Easterseals Disability Filmmaking Challenge.

Alongside her independent productions, Sonia has developed professional relationships with established companies and industry professionals. Her USC experience culminated in another significant milestone when she received an award for achievement in producing at First Look 2026.

Sonia’s journey is ultimately about building bridges between industries and cultures. Her years working in India, combined with her education and professional experience in Los Angeles, position her to facilitate meaningful international co-productions between the two filmmaking ecosystems.

Looking ahead, she hopes to continue producing films that challenge conventional narratives while creating space for nuanced South Asian voices in international cinema. For Sonia, success is not simply measured by the number of films produced, but by the conversations they inspire and the connections they create. Her journey from Mumbai to Hollywood is a testament to the power of authentic storytelling—and to the belief that the most personal stories can often have the broadest reach.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.soniabhatiaportfolio.com