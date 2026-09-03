From Giving Away His Winnings At 19 To Building India’s Ultra-Luxury Watch House: Meet Krishiv Tekchandani

Meet 19-Year-Old Indian Golfer Set To Lead India's Ultra-Luxury Watch House | File Photo

India Emerges As Key Growth Market For Luxury Watchmakers, Entrants Focus On Limited Production.

India’s luxury watch market is seeing new entrants who plan to tap into the market with limited annual production.

The country's luxury watch market is gaining traction as rising affluence, premiumisation, and a growing base of younger luxury consumers drive demand for high-end timepieces.

At 19, the international golfer came into the social media spotlight after donating his entire prize money towards a COVID-19 vaccination drive for blue-collar workers at his golf club. But Krishiv also recognised another emerging concern: the potential shortage of blood during the vaccination drive. With blood donation temporarily deferred for a period following certain COVID-19 vaccinations, he stepped forward and appealed to the youth of the nation to donate blood before getting vaccinated. His message was simple but timely: if young people were preparing to get vaccinated, they could first contribute by donating blood and help ensure that those in need continued to have access to it.

The gesture reflected a sense of responsibility that went beyond the golf course — using his platform not just to give, but to encourage an entire generation to give back.

With 100+ trophies won worldwide, Krishiv is not only an international golfer but also an entrepreneur, educated at the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School.

Now, he is taking his next leap with XII NOON, his ultra-luxury watch house, bringing together his passion for excellence, entrepreneurship, and seva. A percentage of XII NOON’s earnings will be dedicated to supporting the widows of Indian Army soldiers, making giving back a part of the brand’s foundation.

Talking about his vision for the brand, Krishiv told Times Now Digital, “My vision is to build a globally recognised ultra-luxury house of Bharat origin, producing only 45 timepieces a year. XII NOON is made with Bharat, for the world. It is not made for everyone, but created for those who value rarity, craftsmanship, exclusivity and purpose. For me, this journey is about building luxury with purpose.”

From winning hearts on social media to being featured in Forbes, this is the next chapter of Krishiv’s journey.