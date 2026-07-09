From Galgotias To Cambridge: 16 Galgotians Selected For Prestigious AI And Entrepreneurship Summer Programme At Girton College, University Of Cambridge

16 Galgotians begin a transformative learning journey at Girton College, University of Cambridge, gaining global exposure in AI, innovation and entrepreneurship |

Greater Noida, 02 July 2026: Pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Girton College, University of Cambridge, and Galgotias University, 16 Galgotias students have been selected for the prestigious two week Graduate Summer Programme (GSP) hosted at Girton College, University of Cambridge. To make this global learning opportunity more accessible, Galgotias University has fully sponsored the participation of all selected students, easing the financial burden on students and their families while enabling them to benefit from an immersive academic experience at one of the world’s leading universities.

Galgotias University has been expanding its international engagement and this programme forms a part of its broader strategy to create structured global learning experiences that complement classroom education with international academic exposure. During their immersion at the Girton College, University of Cambridge, students will participate in interdisciplinary sessions on Frugal Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation and entrepreneurship, strategic thinking, and leadership communication within a global business context.

The programme has been designed to help students understand how emerging technologies such as AI can be applied in resource efficient environments, how ventures are conceived and scaled in rapidly evolving markets, and how leaders communicate effectively across cultures. The curriculum also introduces participants to organisational behaviour, competitive strategy, business modelling, and executive storytelling, culminating in a capstone venture pitch where students develop solution oriented ideas to address contemporary global challenges.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said:

“International academic immersion broadens perspectives and enables students to navigate different cultures, technologies and ways of thinking with confidence. Learning alongside global faculty and peers helps develop the multidisciplinary problem solving mindset needed to lead in an increasingly interconnected world. Such experiences prepare our students to become innovators and leaders capable of creating solutions with global relevance.”

Beyond academics, the programme offers students the opportunity to experience life at one of the world’s most respected universities while learning within one of the world’s leading innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems. The initiative reflects Galgotias University’s continuing focus on creating meaningful international learning experiences that expose students to global faculty, research, industry, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Aradhana Galgotia, Chief Operating Officer, Galgotias University, and an alumna of Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, said:

“My time at Cambridge Judge Business School gave me first-hand exposure to an academic ecosystem that encourages intellectual curiosity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global thinking. Having experienced the transformative impact of that environment myself, I felt strongly that our students should have the opportunity to learn from and engage with the same ecosystem. This programme is a reflection of that vision, to enable our students to experience world-class learning, interact with global faculty and peers, and gain perspectives that extend far beyond the classroom. We hope this exposure inspires them to think bigger, innovate boldly, and build solutions that can create meaningful impact in the world.”

The summer programme builds on Galgotias University’s expanding record of global student achievements and international engagement. Earlier this year, student teams earned international recognition at EDVentures 2026 in Hong Kong, where a student led startup Project TACTO received the AWS Championship Award. The University’s iOS Student Developer ecosystem has emerged as one of India’s strongest, with more than 65 student developed applications now live on the Apple App Store. In Apple’s Swift Student Challenge 2026, 18 Galgotias students were recognised among 350 winners worldwide, while two students from the B.Tech CSE Class of 2027 earned the opportunity to attend WWDC 2026 at Apple Park, Cupertino.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.