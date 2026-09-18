From Delhi To Moscow: Industrial Partnership Discussed At INNOPROM | File photo

The first INNOPROM.India International Industrial Trade Fair was held in New Delhi. Moscow’s industrial companies showcased high-tech solutions and held talks with potential partners. During the meetings, the Indian party expressed interest in localising production facilities in Moscow, as well as in partnership projects focused on technology transfer and workforce development. This was announced by Polina Pavlova, Advisor to the Minister of the Moscow Government.

The series of meetings began with SRB International, a key link in trade and industrial relations between India, Russia and the CIS countries.

"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow is promoting the development of trade and economic relations with friendly countries. Under the Moscow Industrial Development and Export Strategy through 2030, the capital is actively assisting companies seeking to enter new markets and supporting the implementation of joint investment and infrastructure projects. India is one of Moscow’s strategic partners. During the business meetings at INNOPROM, the Indian party expressed strong interest in localising business operations in the Russian capital. The parties also demonstrated a mutual commitment to cooperation in workforce training and sharing of best practices to integrate new technologies and robotic systems into the industrial ecosystem," said Polina Pavlova.

On the first day of the trade fair, the Moscow delegation discussed potential projects and product promotion with the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB).

"The meeting between the center Mosprom, the Moscow Government and the Indian Chamber of International Business at INNOPROM, New Delhi, marked an important step towards strengthening India–Russia business cooperation,. He emphasized the significant opportunities for deeper partnerships, market access and long-term business growth between India and Russia. During the discussions, particular attention was given to the localization of our manufacturing companies in Moscow and to partnership across a wide range of industries. I believe that one day a Russian citizen will say: "I want to try cheese and chocolate from Amul," and an Indian citizen will reply: "Have you tried Alyonka chocolate?", said Manpreet Singh, President of ICIB.

Meetings were also held with representatives of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, the Confederation of Indian Industry and Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Representatives of Indian companies were given a tour of the Moscow stand, where they were introduced to members of the Moscow delegation and their high-tech products. The exhibition featured medicine, robotics, microelectronics and instrument engineering solutions from seven leading Moscow companies.

The exhibitors included DNA-Technology. At the stand, the company presented Russian solutions for practical medicine, including reagent kits for molecular diagnostics and automated laboratory systems.

"Our automated 384-format testing system enables handling large sample volumes, mass screenings and mitigating human errors. This is a global trend that is also relevant to India. It was important that INNOPROM provided an opportunity to show our latest developments, agree on practical projects with our colleagues and present tests designed for the local market. In cooperation with leading Indian institutions, we are developing a reagent kit for tuberculosis diagnosis and assessment of multidrug resistance based on regional specifications. The dialogue with key opinion leaders demonstrated strong interest in the new test aimed at addressing the challenges of treating such a serious disease as tuberculosis. The exhibition platform was an example of effective communication, which is essential for Russian companies seeking to expand international cooperation," said Vladimir Kolin, General Director of the company.

The Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation Mosprom Export, Industry and Investment Support Centre was established by the Government of Moscow in 2019 to support, develop and promote investment activity, industrial exports and exports of agricultural products. Mosprom is the key export support centre for Moscow’s industrial companies, providing systematic assistance to the capital’s enterprises at every stage of entering international markets.

Moscow exporters have been actively supported by the national government. In particular, the International Cooperation and Export National Project provides a comprehensive range of information, financial, insurance and logistics support measures. The national project also includes My Export digital platform, where businesses can access free expert advice and analytics, assistance in promoting products on international marketplaces, online training and more.