The collaboration brings Threadgasm’s handcrafted wearable art to Australian customers through Camden boutique Symphony’s On Argyle | File Photo

New Delhi / Sydney: Fashion brands have learned that a new collection sells faster when someone customers already trust has helped shape it. That is why the limited-edition “brand x personality” capsule, once an occasional marketing stunt, has become one of the industry’s most dependable growth tools.

The latest example crosses an ocean. New Delhi-based luxury label Threadgasm has partnered with Marina Mikulic, the fashion personality behind Symphony’s On Argyle in Camden, New South Wales, for an exclusive Australian edit. Unlike most collaborations, which help a brand reach more people at home, this one uses a local voice to help an Indian label enter a market abroad.

The rise of the curated collaboration

The idea behind these partnerships is simple. A brand brings its craft, scale and supply chain, and the partner brings taste, credibility and a following. The result is a limited collection that feels personal, and that customers will not find anywhere else.

Indian brands have used this model well, especially for weddings and festive occasions:

• Nebula by Titan x Tarun Tahiliani. This wedding season, Titan’s luxury watch brand Nebula worked with couturier Tarun Tahiliani on Phool Chadar, a limited-edition line of 18K gold watches. It is named after the floral canopy held over a bride at Indian weddings. The collaboration turns Tahiliani’s couture style into wearable heirlooms and reaches a bridal buyer who might never have shopped for a watch on its own.

• NEEDLEDUST x Abhinav Mishra. Delhi jutti label NEEDLEDUST teamed up with designer Abhinav Mishra, who is known for mirror work. Their footwear and handbag line did well enough that the two returned in 2024 with Fehroza’24, a festive collection of juttis, heels, wedges and purses for men and women, priced from Rs 6,990.

• Gap x Yash Pradhan. In October 2026 the American label launched its first India collaboration with Mumbai-based artist Yash Pradhan: 18 limited-edition Fall 2026 styles of hoodies and sweatshirts, with his artwork applied through appliqué, embroidery and print.

Globally, high-street giant H&M continues the designer-capsule format it popularised, with an ELIE SAAB collection released on 22 October 2026.

These partnerships follow a pattern. The partner’s name gives customers a reason to look, scarcity gives them a reason to buy now, and the brand reaches buyers outside its usual audience.

Threadgasm’s Australian edit

The Threadgasm x Marina Mikulic edit will be sold exclusively at Symphony’s On Argyle, a women’s fashion boutique that has served Camden and South West Sydney for more than two decades. The boutique is known for personalised styling across everyday and occasion wear.

Threadgasm describes its work as wearable art: statement pieces meant to be the focal point of an outfit, not just to complete it. Its collections pair contemporary silhouettes with handcrafted embellishment, embroidery and strong visual stories.

The brand did not simply export an existing line. Founder Aashna Babbar and Mikulic built the edit together, combining Threadgasm’s design approach with Mikulic’s understanding of how women in the region like to dress.

“Threadgasm has always been about creating pieces that allow women to express their individuality. For us, entering a new market is not just about making products available; it is about finding the right people who understand fashion, understand their customers and can bring a point of view to the brand,” said Babbar. “Marina brings exactly that perspective. Her understanding of her customers and her long-standing presence in the local fashion community made this collaboration a natural fit.”

Mikulic is well known in the local business community beyond retail. She was named Business Volunteer of the Year at the 2014 Macarthur National Volunteer Awards and continues to appear in local business and networking initiatives.

Why cross-border curation matters

For independent labels, going abroad has usually meant one of two routes: selling to distributors and department stores, or running an export website and hoping customers find it. The first can dilute the brand. The second rarely builds trust in a market where nobody knows the name.

Threadgasm’s approach offers a third route. In each new market, it works with a stylist, boutique owner or fashion personality who already has loyal customers and a clear point of view, and the two build a collection together. The local partner provides credibility and an understanding of local taste. The brand keeps control of its design identity.

This is the same idea that drives Titan’s and NEEDLEDUST’s domestic partnerships, now used for international expansion. If the Camden edit works, it could become a model for other Indian labels that want an overseas presence without the cost of opening their own stores.

For Threadgasm, Australia is the first step in taking its wearable-art philosophy beyond Asia, while staying true to the idea it was built on: fashion should be personal, expressive and made to be noticed.