From Baddi To 19,024 Feet: Steelbird Unleashes 'Falcon's Ride' To Conquer Umling La

A ride that begins at Steelbird Helmets’s home turf and heads deep into the Himalayas, bringing together adventure, machines, riders and unforgettable moments | File photo

New Delhi | September 2026: Some journeys are measured in kilometres. The unforgettable ones are measured in moments.

Taking this spirit of adventure to the Himalayas, Steelbird Helmets has brought together its riding community for ‘Steelbird Helmets Falcon’s Ride’ — an ambitious motorcycle expedition that begins at the company’s Baddi plant and heads towards the formidable heights of Umling La at 19,024 feet , before returning to where it all started.

Steelbird Helmets has shortlisted 25 experienced riders from across India for this ride, bringing together a diverse group of passionate motorcycling enthusiasts for the Himalayan expedition.

But Falcon’s Ride is not simply about covering a long distance. It is about pushing boundaries, experiencing the Himalayas and creating stories that riders will carry long after the engines are switched off.

The journey takes riders through some of the most spectacular and challenging stretches of the Himalayas, covering Manali, Jispa, Padum, Leh, Pangong and Hanle , with Umling La marking the defining high point of the expedition. The planned route starts and finishes at Baddi , creating a complete circle that connects Steelbird Helmets’s manufacturing roots with one of the most demanding riding landscapes in the country.

WHERE THE ROAD GETS TOUGH, THE FALCON TAKES FLIGHT

What makes Falcon’s Ride different is the experience built around the ride. The expedition combines challenging Himalayan riding with opportunities for riders to come together, share stories and experience the local culture.

The journey begins with a Steelbird Helmets Plant Experience and Bike Handover at Baddi , allowing participants to experience Steelbird Helmets’s home ground before setting out towards the mountains.

From there, the expedition moves deeper into the Himalayas — from Baddi to Manali, Manali to Jispa, Jispa to Padum and onward to Leh and Pangong , eventually reaching Umling La at 19,024 feet , the expedition’s defining milestone.

And when the day's ride comes to an end, the experience continues. Live music, karaoke, road storytelling, cultural celebrations and bonfire evenings are part of the journey, giving riders a chance to relax, connect and celebrate the road together.

Speaking about Steelbird Helmets Falcon’s Ride , Mr. Kashish Kapur, Director, Steelbird Helmets Hi-Tech India , said: Falcon’s Ride is our way of celebrating the spirit of riding. For us, it is not about simply reaching Umling La; it is about everything that happens on the way there — the challenges, the friendships, the landscapes and the memories. Starting from our Baddi plant makes this journey even more meaningful because we are taking our riders from where the Steelbird Helmets story is built to one of the most extraordinary riding destinations in the Himalayas. We want every rider to return with a story that they will want to tell for years.

The expedition will then begin its journey back through Hanle, Leh, Jispa and Manali before returning to Baddi , completing the full circle. The final leg will mark the culmination of the expedition and the return of the riders to the place where their journey began.

MORE THAN A RIDE. A STORY WRITTEN ON THE MOUNTAINS.

With 12 riding days, a summit altitude of 19,024 feet and Baddi as both the start and finish , Steelbird Helmets Falcon’s Ride is designed to be a celebration of everything that makes motorcycling special — the freedom of the open road, the thrill of the unknown and the people you meet along the way.

Because some roads take you somewhere.

And some roads become a part of you.

Steelbird Helmets Falcon’s Ride — Beyond Roads. Beyond Limits. Beyond Ordinary