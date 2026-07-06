Fristam Pumps India Inaugurates On-Site Service Station At Milky Mist Premises

Fristam Pumps India launched its first on-site service station at Milky Mist to provide 24x7 technical support for dairy operations | File Photo

A landmark customer support initiative aimed at strengthening 24x7 service, faster response, and operational excellence in dairy processing.

Fristam Pumps India has marked a significant milestone in its journey with the inauguration of its on-site service station at the Milky Mist premises. This first of its kind initiative reflects Fristam Pumps India’s commitment to supporting dairy customers with faster, more reliable, and continuous service assistance at the customer’s end.

The newly inaugurated service station has been established to provide 24x7 on-site support, ensuring immediate assistance, reduced service delays, and smoother pump lifecycle management. With this initiative, Fristam Pumps India further reinforces its ownership driven approach towards customer service, operational reliability, and long-term equipment performance.

Milky Mist, one of Fristam Pumps India’s esteemed and valued customers, has the complete range of Fristam hygienic pump solutions, 650+ Pumps installed across its operations. The on-site service station is expected to enhance service efficiency and ensure timely support for critical dairy processing applications.

The inauguration ceremony included ribbon cutting and lamp lighting in the presence of senior representatives from both Milky Mist and Fristam Pumps India. From Milky Mist, Mr. Ravi Kumar, GM Production, Mr. Balamurugan, Sr. Manager - Engineering & Projects, and Mr. Sakthiraj, AGM HR, were present at the occasion. Fristam Pumps India was represented by Mr. Mayur Shinde, Managing Director, Mr. Chandrakant Mane, National Sales Head, and Mr. Prathish Kumar, Regional Sales Manager - South.

Speaking on the occasion, Fristam Pumps India highlighted that this initiative is an important step towards bringing service closer to the customer and ensuring seamless operational support where it matters most.

The company also extended its sincere thanks to Mr. Satish Kumar T, Managing Director, Milky Mist, for his continued trust, support, and encouragement in making this initiative possible.

With this milestone, Fristam Pumps India and Milky Mist further strengthen their partnership with a shared vision of reliability, service excellence, and operational performance.