Forever52 Bets On India's Professional Beauty Boom With The Academic Series

Forever52's new Academic Series combines professional base makeup with an education-focused approach for India's growing makeup artist community | File Photo

India's professional beauty industry is experiencing significant growth. This change is fueled by rising demand for skilled professionals, structured training, and high-quality products. As more women and men pursue makeup artistry as a full-time career through academies and vocational programs, brands are increasingly supporting professional development along with product innovation.

Forever52 has responded to this shift by launching the Academic Series. This initiative aims to strengthen its presence in the professional beauty segment and meet the changing needs of makeup artists, educators, and academies throughout India.

According to the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council, India's beauty and wellness sector already employs about 12.3 million people, with women making up nearly 66% of the workforce. The sector is expected to grow to nearly ₹5 lakh crore, and India is projected to become the world's fourth-largest beauty market by 2030, reaching close to US$40 billion. Vocational education, specialized beauty training, and independent entrepreneurship are also on the rise within the makeup industry.

Forever52 believes that these market changes require products that address the real needs of professional artistry and go beyond simple product launches.

"For 17 years, we've collaborated with professional makeup artists, and their insights have always influenced our innovation," said Mr Rajat Aggarwal, Managing Director at Future Makeup. "Today, more students are entering professional makeup through academies and certification programs. The Academic Series is designed to support them with products tailored to how artists learn and work, while also affirming our commitment to the professional community."

The Academic Series includes seven essential professional base-makeup products that cover every aspect of creating a complexion. This range includes 25 individual shades in concealers, foundations, loose powders, and bronzers, along with two concealer palettes made for color correction, complexion customization, and contouring. Priced between ₹849 and ₹2,999, these products aim to make high-quality base makeup more accessible to both budding and established makeup artists.

For Forever52, the Academic Series is more than just a new product line. It enhances the brand's professional focus by turning 17 years of industry knowledge into a structured education-led product system. This system is designed to meet the needs of students, educators, academies, and active professionals. By supporting artists from the start of their careers, the company aims to build lasting relationships that go beyond mere product sales.

The launch is also a crucial part of Forever52's long-term growth strategy in India.

After finishing the previous financial year with around ₹268 crore in revenue from India, the company expects the Academic Series to add ₹10–17 crore over the next year, which would account for about 3–5% of its total India business. In its first year, the collection aims for sales between ₹12–20 crore, availability in around 100 priority retail locations, partnerships with 100 selected makeup academies initially, and expansion to 500 academy partners within the first year based on feedback from educators and demand.

The Academic Series will be available on the Forever52 website, Nykaa Pro, authorized distributors, selected professional beauty retailers, and makeup academies across India. The company plans an initial launch in about 25 priority cities, followed by expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets as the professional education network develops.

Beyond commercial success, Forever52 views the Academic Series as the base of a larger professional ecosystem. The company intends to work with leading Indian and international makeup artists, educators, and academies through Global Fusion Masterclasses, seminars, education-driven events, and professional training programs. They also plan to create international learning opportunities by connecting emerging Indian artists with countries where Forever52 has a distribution network.

Future growth of the Academic Series will remain focused on the professional category. The company plans upcoming additions that address real challenges faced by makeup artists, emphasizing multifunctional products, skincare-infused makeup, and hybrid formulations based on artist feedback, educational needs, and real-world applications.

"The Academic Series reflects our long-term vision for professional beauty," added Mr Rajat Aggarwal. "We are committed to supporting artists from the first day of training through every phase of their careers. By merging trusted products with education, mentorship, and industry collaboration, we hope to encourage the growth of India's professional makeup community and strengthen Forever52's status as a preferred brand."

As India's beauty industry continues to change, Forever52 believes that the future of professional makeup will be shaped by both product innovation and strengthened partnerships with educators, academies, and artists. With the Academic Series, the company aims to support this evolution by integrating professional products, education, and long-term career development into a single platform.

About Forever52

Forever52 is a global professional cosmetics brand with 17 years of experience in creating high-performance makeup for professionals and beauty consumers. Available in more than 40 countries, the brand continues to innovate in professional beauty while supporting artists through products, education, and industry-led initiatives.