Ferns N Petals vs FNP: Are They The Same Brand?

If you've searched for flowers or gifts online in India, chances are you've come across both "Ferns N Petals" and "FNP" sometimes on the same website, sometimes in different contexts. It's a reasonable source of confusion. Are these two separate companies? Is one a sub-brand of the other? Did something change along the way? These are questions that come up frequently, and they deserve a clear, straightforward answer. This blog clears up the confusion once and for all and explains the story behind the name change, how the brand has grown, and what it means for customers today.

There is no difference between Ferns N Petals and FNP. They are the same company, the same platform, and the same gifting destination just referred to by two names, one of which is a shortened version of the other.

If you've ordered from Ferns N Petals in the past and now you see FNP instead, you haven't stumbled onto a new brand. You're on the same website, with the same catalogue, the same delivery network, and the same quality standards. The name evolved; the brand behind it didn't start from scratch.

Think of it the way many well-known companies have simplified their names over time dropping words, abbreviating, or rebranding to reflect where they're headed rather than where they started. FNP is exactly that: a cleaner, more contemporary expression of a brand that has been around for decades.

Brand names carry meaning and sometimes, a name that made perfect sense at the start can start to feel limited as the business grows into new territory.

Ferns N Petals was founded as a florist. The name was fitting: it evoked flowers, freshness, and nature. For years, it worked well. But as the company expanded beyond flowers into cakes, chocolates, personalised gifts, plants, hampers, jewellery, and more, the original name began to create a subtle mismatch. Customers searching for gifting options beyond flowers might not immediately associate "Ferns N Petals" with what they were looking for.

In 2022, the brand made a deliberate decision to shorten its name to FNP. The reasoning was strategic. By moving to an abbreviated identity, the brand became what marketers call "category agnostic" a term that means it's no longer tied to a single product type in the minds of consumers. FNP doesn't suggest flowers. It doesn't suggest cakes. It doesn't suggest any one thing. It simply suggests a trusted gifting platform, which is exactly what the brand had become.

The shift also reflects how customers were already referring to the brand in everyday conversation. Abbreviations like FNP had organically started appearing in searches, social media, and word-of-mouth. Formalising this into the official brand identity was as much about acknowledging customer behaviour as it was about strategic repositioning.

Understanding why the name changed becomes easier when you look at how significantly the business itself has changed.

Ferns N Petals began in 1994 with a single flower shop in Delhi. The idea was simple: make fresh, well-arranged flowers accessible to people who wanted to gift them for occasions. It filled a gap in a market where organised floristry was virtually non-existent, and it found an audience quickly.

As the internet became a part of everyday life, the brand moved online one of the earlier organised players to do so in India's gifting space. This opened up the scale where now orders could come in from across the country, deliveries could be coordinated through a network of partners, and the catalogue could expand far beyond what a physical store could hold.

Over the years, that catalogue grew substantially. Cakes became a major category, with customisation options that allowed customers to personalise flavours, designs, and messages. Hampers followed where curated combinations of flowers, sweets, dry fruits, and lifestyle products for festivals and special occasions. Plants entered the mix as gifting preferences shifted toward longer-lasting, meaningful items. Personalised products from photo frames and cushions to engraved keepsakes and name jewellery became a significant part of what the platform offered.

Today, FNP operates across hundreds of cities in India and has an international delivery presence spanning the UAE, UK, US, Singapore, Canada, and several other countries. What started as one flower shop has become one of India's most recognised gifting platforms, a transformation that the name FNP now better represents than Ferns N Petals ever could.

This is perhaps the most practically important question for anyone navigating the Ferns N Petals versus FNP confusion: does it matter which name you search? Well, the answer is no, and here's why.

Whether a customer searches "Ferns N Petals gifts" or "FNP gifts," they are accessing the same platform, the same product catalogue, and the same delivery infrastructure. There is no separate website, no divided inventory, no difference in service quality based on which name was typed into a search bar. Both lead to the same destination.

What that destination offers is genuinely broad. Customers can browse across a variety of gifting categories like fresh flowers and bouquets, designer and personalised cakes, festival hampers, plants and succulents, chocolates and sweet boxes, personalised items like cushions and mugs and photo frames, jewellery, soft toys, and more. Each category is further organised by occasion birthdays, anniversaries, Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Valentine's Day, baby showers, farewells making it easy to find something that fits the specific moment rather than settling for something generic.

The delivery options are also consistent across the board: same-day delivery, midnight delivery,fixed time delivery, scheduled delivery for future dates, 60 minutes delivery, and international shipping all available regardless of which version of the brand name a customer happened to search for. In short, the name is two, but the brand is one.

To bring it back to where we started: Ferns N Petals and FNP are the same brand. The name changed in 2022 to reflect how far the company had grown from its origins as a florist but the trust, the product quality, the delivery network, and the commitment to making gifting feel meaningful remained exactly the same.

For customers, this means there's no need to second-guess which name to search or which platform to trust. Whether you grew up knowing the brand as Ferns N Petals or discovered it more recently as FNP, you're looking at the same company with a three-decade history of helping people find the right gift for the right moment. The name got shorter, the platform got bigger, and everything else stayed consistent.