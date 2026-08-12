Ezhuthalan Dr Arun Kumar's Campaign Song For' Tufan' Released |

The campaign song for the 'Toofan' project implemented by the Kerala government was released as part of the Independence Day celebrations organized at Ponkunnam Government Vocational Higher Secondary School. The CD of the song 'Toofan', written and produced by the notable writer and teacher Dr. Arunkumar S Haripad, was released by MLA Prof. Rony K. Baby handing over the CD to Adv. Satheesh Chandran Nair. District Panchayat Member Adv. Abhilash Chandran, District Panchayat Member Thomas Kunnapally, Block Panchayat Member Mini Sethunath, Chirakkaduvu Grama Panchayat President T.N. Girishkumar, Ward Member Gautham Balachandran gave felicitations. Hundreds of people assembled to watch the event.

Dr. Arun Kumar S. Haripad (born 30 May 1980), known by the pen name 'Ezhuthalan', is a bilingual Indian poet, author, educator, lawyer and social activist from Kerala. He writes in Malayalam and English, focusing on themes of social consciousness and human values.

Education: Holds an M.A. in English from Anna Malai University, B.Ed in English from Kerala University., PhD in English from Sikkim Professional University, and Bachelor of Law from Annamalai University. He did MHR from Pondicherry University. He received Honourary Doctrates also.

Profession: Works as an English teacher for the Government of Kerala VHSE Department.

Literary Works: Notable for collections like Sudarshanam, Novu, Porali, Ezhuthalan, Sabdamillathavanuvendi Sabdichappol and English works like Truth Goodness and Beauty Behind Love, Good Vision alongside writing for devotional albums like Ambalappuzha Kannan, Mannarasala Nagaraja Stutigeetam, Hara Hara Siva Siva Neelakandha others like Munpe Nadannavar, Atmayanathinte Kavitha and for movies like' Argentina Che Salam'.

Activism & Roles: Serves as President of the Ee Yugam Literary and Cultural Association, editor of Darppanam Magazine, and holds leadership roles in Uvakalasahiti and IPTA.

Recognition: Honored with awards including the Kerala Kalidasan Award, O.N.V. Award, Kunjikuttan Thampanuran Smaraka Award, Words Worth Award, Kalasahiti Award, Manishada award.

Other awards: Bharatiya Samman from President of India Droupadi Murmu, Ambedkar Sahityasree National Award from Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Akademi, KSTA Award, Kerala Koumudi Literature Award.

Honours: Honoured by Hon. Goa Governor Sri. Sreedharan Pillai, Home Minister Sri. Ramesh Chennithala, former Ministers Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, PWD and Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas, Minister of Forest A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Registration Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Road Safety & Repair: Led public protests and community efforts via the Ee Yugam Literary Association to repair damaged local infrastructure, including the dangerous approach road of the Thalavady Government School Bridge and the Thrippakkudam railway crossing on the Haripad-Veeyapuram link highway. When the railway crossroad at thrippakudam turned dangerous nightmare for the passengers he and his association Ee Yugam took protest collected signatures and informed the authorities and with in a week the problem was solved.

Flood Relief Support: Mobilized funds and organized the dispatch of essential materials through the IPTA Haripad unit to aid families affected by heavy rains and landslides in Wayanad.

His 'Novu' a collection of poems was released to help the flood and landslide victims by sending the profit of selling the book.

Environmental Activism

Stream Restoration: Led a public march ("A walk to save Koppara stream") from Danapadi to Karthikappally to protest waste dumping, remove illegal encroachments, and press authorities to restore natural water flow.

Education & Health Awareness

Anti-Drug Campaigns: Conducts regular anti-drug awareness classes for school children. Take yoga classes for children. Provide news paper to schools.